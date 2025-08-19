A number of villages across Hampshire are faced with a difficult choice as part of major changes to local council which could see them lumped in with urban areas - or be kept in rural areas but be potentially miles away from services.

It comes after the government targeted Hampshire as part of a Local Government Reorganisation which will see the two-tier council system abolished and replaced with larger unitary authorities.

The move will see all councils abolished in their present form and ‘merged’ with neighbouring local authorities in a move which has been welcomed by the cash-strapped Hampshire County Council, but largely opposed by other councils.

No firm proposals have been confirmed for the boundaries of the new larger councils, with the initial consultation still underway, but questions have been asked about the future of a number of villages close to Portsmouth and where they would be placed.

One of the options under consideration for the Local Government Reorganisation | via Winchester City Council

One option being examined would see:

Portsmouth merged with Havant, Gosport and Fareham;

East Hampshire merged with Winchester, the New Forest and Test Valley

Southampton merged with Eastleigh

Basingstoke, Rushmoor and Hart being merged

However this has raised questions about the future of the villages within the Winchester and East Hampshire council boundaries which could find themselves in a rural council area with the New Forest and Test Valley, even though many of its residents have closer ties to areas such as Waterlooville and Fareham. This would mean that some of the council services they need to access could be much further geographically away from them in the new ‘rural’ Hampshire council.

But one option would see Denmead, Newlands, Boarhunt, Southwick, Wickham, Knowle, Whiteley, Horndean, Clanfield and Rowlands Castle separated from the rest of the existing Winchester and East Hampshire council areas and placed in the same local authority as Waterlooville and Fareham.

Newlands creates an additional challenge as the area, also known as the Berewood estate, sits firmly within the town of Waterlooville but is part of the Winchester council area as a result of a historical geographical anomaly.

However some concerns have been raised at placing villages with urban areas, with Fareham and Waterlooville MP Suella Braverman calling for Denmead to be placed within a rural ‘mid Hampshire’ council despite its close proximity to Waterlooville which is expected to join with Portsmouth.

Fareham and Waterlooville MP Suella Braverman | Getty Images

She said: “The government is radically changing the way that local government is organised. I don’t agree with the plans but they’re going ahead nonetheless. The plans will mean that the county council of Hampshire will be broken up into four unitary authorities.

“One of the plans proposed if for Denmead to be included in the greater Portsmouth unitary authority. I don't think this would be beneficial for the people of Denmead. There is no natural connection, geographic or otherwise, between Denmead and Portsmouth.

“Economically I think this would be damaging for Denmead and really, honestly speaking, Denmead is part of the rural hinterland of Hampshire and should be part of a different organisation.

“So I’ve written to the leaders of Winchester City Council and Portsmouth City Council objection to these plans. I want to thank Denmead Parish Council for consulting with local people and I’ll keep speaking up for you.”

As previously reported by The News, Hampshire County Council has joined with East Hampshire District Council to formulate its proposals to the government, with 12 of the remaining 15 councils in the county working together to form its proposals. Gosport Borough Council has withdrawn from the group and the Isle of Wight is expected to remain separate.

Once firm proposals on the boundaries are in place then there will be a further consultation.

The Local Government Reorganisation is separate to devolution plans which will see a new mayor elected for Hampshire and the Solent in May 2026 and geographical areas within the South Downs National Park will still have issued such as planning application decided by the SDNPA.