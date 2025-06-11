Councils call for reform as demand for SEND plans continues to rise

File photo of children in a classroom

More children with special educational needs should get support in schools without needing a legal plan, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

A new LGA report says the current SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) system needs major reform. Currently, around 434,000 children have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), a legal document outlining their support needs.

The LGA argues that while EHCPs are necessary in some cases, most children should receive help without one. The report, based on national workshops, found widespread agreement that the system is failing and has become overly reliant on EHCPs due to cuts in other support services.

It warns that the system can cause stress and hardship for families, and calls for broader, better-funded support in mainstream settings, with accountability to ensure it’s delivered properly.

As previously reported, Portsmouth City Council’s deputy director of Education Mike Stoneman said in a meeting that “uncomfortable” financial decisions could be made in the future due to the rising demand and complexity of SEND places.

In Portsmouth, The number of EHCPs in Portsmouth rose by 24 per cent over the year following January 2025, increasing from 1,409 to 1,750. By September this year, around 100 children in mainstream schools are expected to meet the threshold for a specialist school place.

Nationally, EHCPs rose from 240,183 in 2015 to 575,973 in 2023/24, an increase of 140 per cent over 10 years. A further 1.2m children in schools are identified as requiring SEN support below the level of a statutory EHCP, up from 990,000 in 2015.

Councillor Nick Dorrington, cabinet member for children, families and education said Portsmouth council shares the LGA’s concerns.

“We recognise the urgent need for reform to ensure that all children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities receive timely, appropriate, and inclusive support.

“We welcome the LGA’s call for a rebalancing of the system—reducing reliance on statutory EHCPs and strengthening early, non-statutory interventions. This approach aligns with our local priorities to provide support earlier and more equitably, reducing pressure on families and services alike.

“The report reflects many of the challenges we face locally, including rising demand, stretched resources, and the complexity of navigating the current statutory framework. These issues are compounded by funding constraints and workforce pressures across education, health, and care sectors.

“We support the LGA’s call for greater investment and will continue to work with them and other local authorities to lobby central government for meaningful reform and sustainable funding in the upcoming spending review.”