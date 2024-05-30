Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A play park has been given a brand new look with “amazing” modern equipment being installed.

Children can once again spend hours of fun at the Crossfell Walk play area in Bishopsfield Road, Fareham, after it was reopened today (May 30). Several items have been added including a new slide, sensory pathway, butterfly play panel, speedway roundabout and a number of swings.

Councillor Pal Hayre, the mayor, cut the ribbon to officially reopen the site after it was closed in April, with goodie bags being handed out to kids by Wicksteed Leisure - who was awarded the contract to carry out the works.

Crosswell Park play area in Fareham has been reopened.

Councillor Connie Hockley, executive member for leisure and community, said: “I am delighted that these amazing improvements have been made to Crossfell Walk play area. With new, modern equipment and a redesigned space, it is truly an inclusive and exciting area for everyone to enjoy.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUCH) awarded Fareham Borough Council £1m of UK Shared Prosperity Funding. The local authority allocated £100,000 to improve the facilities. A public consultation was held in the autumn of 2023, with 345 people offering their suggestions. An invitation to tender was then issued.

The cycle path previously ran through the middle of the children’s play area has been re-directed, and three new trim trail pieces of equipment, including monkey bars, a balancing beam and a wobble bridge, have been located just outside of the play area. A Multi–use Games Area (MUGA) pitch has been fitted with new panels and floor graphics, including a three-lane racetrack.

New equipment added

Inclusive multi-unit, including a slide and additional play features

Sensory pathway (a pathway made up of different materials creating different textures)

Inclusive butterfly play panel

Communications board

Speedway roundabout

Two springies

Two flat swings

Hammock swing

Surf rider

Spin and bounce see-saw