The fate of a seafront pub destroyed by fire in Hampshire will be decided by planning chiefs at a meeting this week.

The new look plans for Osborne View pub will go before Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee because the public is split in equal measure for and against the new plans.

The plans are to replace the pub and restaurant, along with staff accommodation. There are plans for sorting out car parking and new landscaping of the pub garden at 67 Hill Head Road.

Plans to rebuild the fire-damaged Osborne View pub in Hill Head are set to move forward | Hall and Woodhouse/LDRS

The now cleared site is on the southern side of Hill Head Road with the car park on the northern side and adjacent to the beach.

Applicant Hall and Woodhouse Ltd lost the pub in a fire in February 2024 as a result of an electrical fault in a tumble dryer.

The officer’s report said there have been 35 letters of objection and 39 of support from members of the public.

Objections include concerns over design, impact on neighbours, highways and parking and others which include littering on the beach and the need for an alternative cladding for the “irko wood” specified in the plans.

How the new look pub would look from the beach | Mackenzie Wheeler/LDRS

The impact on neighbours includes: “noise from compacted gravel” to “‘Fins’ will make a pitched noise when the wind is blowing through” to “loss of light, privacy” and “light pollution”.

The revised scale of the new building is of concern from the impact on the neighbours to a wish it should be replaced with the listed building design that was there before.

An artist's impression of the new look for Osborne View pub, looking from Solent Road | Mackenzie Wheeler/LDRS

However, letters of support highlight the positives of the project going ahead. Points included providing a source of tourism, jobs and revenue to the area.

Some said: “The enhanced design; great imaginative design in keeping with the area and other individual modern properties, Hill Head is full of bold new design and this fits in perfectly. A great use of space, views from each floor, enhanced views of The Solent; open views from each floor.”

How the beer garden at the pub used to look - and there are hopes it will be brought back to life | Hall and Woodhouse/LDRS

Others added: “Enhanced accessibility, improved parking facilities and inclusion of cycle racks with well-considered sustainable development.”

And some said: “[The] replacement pub will provide valuable social and leisure space strengthening the sense of community.”

In a report recommending the plans be approved, a planning officer said: “The previous building had multiple additions and extensions over a number of years resulting in an awkward internal layout. The proposals aim to improve the accessibility of the building through the installation of a lift providing access for all.”

The new building will be four storeys high, with a beach bar on the lowest level, a restaurant above, and a bar and dining area above that at the road level. The top floor will have six staff bedrooms and there will be a pub garden stretching from the beach bar to the shingled beach. The brief for designers at Mackenzie Wheeler was to create a sustainable, multi-occasion venue that boosts Hill Head for locals and tourists.

The report also said there were previously 77 parking spaces and at least four were “not satisfactory”. The new car parking arrangements are for 71 car spaces, five of which are for disabled spaces alongside room for 22 cycles and four motorbikes.

A decision will be made on this application reference P/24/1544/FP by the council planning committee on March 12.