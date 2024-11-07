Around 50 new homes are set to be built in place of a demolished Havant carpark as part of plans to regenerate the town centre.

Following a lengthy evaluation process for the former multi-storey car park site in Bulbeck Road, the Havant Borough Council’s cabinet approved the proposals to enable a housing development for later living apartments, subject to planning approval.

Bulbeck Road multi-storey carpark because it was demolished

The council said the successful proposal from Churchill Living showed the potential for more than 50 apartments with communal areas and green space. These apartments which will be close to public transport and town centre amenities will have reduced parking demand and bring more footfall in the local shopping area.

The sale of the recently demolished, former underused town centre car park site will also provide investment funds for other projects which the council says ‘will unlock future development opportunities’.

Councillor Gillian Harris, Cabinet lead for Regeneration said “The council is delivering on longstanding ambitions to use its assets to support the positive growth and development of the borough, and maintain its strength as a shopping and business location.

The demolition work at the Havant carpark. Pictured on Wednesday 16th October 2024 | Habibur Rahman

"We received a range of proposals from interested parties that supported our vision for the future of the town centre.

“Although we have agreed on the sale of the site a more detailed housing-led proposal will be the subject of discussion with the local planning authority and will require permissions.”

This project is a key initiative in the Pride of Place priority outlined in Havant Borough Council's recently adopted Corporate Strategy to support and champion the regeneration of town centres.