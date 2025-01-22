Demolition of Lee-on-the-Solent Skate Park underway after being closed for nearly three years

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025
A Hampshire skate park that has been permanently closed since last year after being declared unsafe is being demolished.

Workers have started to dig up the Lee-on-the-Solent Skate Park at Pirates Cove after it was closed in May 2024. Gosport Borough Council announced the closure after an independent report declared it unsafe to use.

Work has begun to demolish the Lee-on-the-Solent after it was permanently closed due to being "unsafe". | Habibur Rahman

The skate park had already been temporarily closed since 2022 after safety concerns were raised. The report found that the concrete surface was in a terrible condition, and ramp safety barriers were not fit for purpose.

It proved to be its death knell despite a campaign by local residents for it to be relocated.

Matt Grey and Beth Frecknall started a petition, which gained 237 signatures, for it to be moved so that their children would have a space to skate.

With work underway for it be removed there has been no confirmation as of yet regarding what the site will be used for in the future, or if the skate park will ever be replaced.

