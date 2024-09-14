Portsmouth City Council has welcomed the possibility of a devolution deal for Hampshire with cautious optimism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a recent cabinet meeting, members agreed to begin discussions with the government and neighbouring authorities about a potential devolution deal. It comes after Portsmouth, Southampton, Isle of Wight and Hampshire councils wrote to the government signalling their interest.

Devolution deals aim to transfer powers and resources from the national government to local authorities, allowing councils to collaborate on key areas such as transport, housing, skills, and economic development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Why City MPs did not vote against Winter Fuel Payment

Matthew Winnington, Liberal Democrat councillor. Picture: Sarah Standing (020524-8159)

Many combined authorities are led by a directly elected mayor, known as a metro mayor.

Councillor Matthew Winnington welcomed the move and stressed the importance of Portsmouth being involved in these discussions. However, he criticised past devolution deals, saying they had left authorities with “crumbs from the table”.

“We are getting more encouraging signs from this current government—they’re talking about it being more bottom-up and saying what local communities want from the government rather than saying this is what you’re going to get,” he said.

He also criticised the emphasis on the mayoral model, suggesting it’s “nothing more than an opportunity for big wigs in the Conservative and Labour party to be able to become big names but actually have almost no power”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Steve Pitt, leader of the city council. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140824-16)

“When you hear about metro mayors, they sit there getting paid a shed-load of cash but actually they do very little. They have a few strategic responsibilities, but the fundamental running of things in the communities is done by the local councils.”

Councillor Steve Pitt, the council leader, said the administration would favour a Solent deal rather than a combined authority covering the entire county.

“We would prefer a Solent deal because that’s a functional economic area in which we sit,” he said. “It’s really important that if we pursue a Solent geography, that we do so in a joined-up way in terms of the conversation with Hampshire because our near neighbours are places where people go to work and from where people come to work in Portsmouth.”

Councillor Lee Hunt also welcomed the process but speculated that any final deal would be “a very long way away, probably under a different government.”