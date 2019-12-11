Do you need ID to vote in General Election 2019? Here is the law explained

Have your say

VOTERS heading to the polls tomorrow for the General Election will not need to bring ID with them – despite trials already taking place.

In 2018, five towns – including Gosport – had a voter ID trial during the local elections, which was considered a success in a report by the Electoral Commission.

In the future, voters will need ID with them in order to post into the ballot box. Picture: Shutterstock

But regardless of the apparent success of this trial, voter ID will not be implemented at the upcoming General Election on December 12.

The reason for this is actually relatively simple.

Even though a trial has been held, the implementation of voter ID has not yet passed through parliament.

An election has been called for December 12. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

As with all legislation, it would need royal assent from Her Majesty The Queen before it becomes compulsory in elections.

In her speech opening parliament in October, she outlined that voter ID becoming legal is on the cards.

‘My government will take steps to protect the integrity of democracy and the electoral system in the United Kingdom,’ she said.

Voting will take place between 7am and 10pm, with prime minister Boris Johnson aiming for the Conservative party to achieve a parliamentary majority.

Conservative Penny Mordaunt will be looking to keep her seat in Portsmouth North, while in Portsmouth South Labour’s Stephen Morgan will face competition from city council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson, for the Liberal Democrats, and leader of Portsmouth Conservatives Donna Jones.