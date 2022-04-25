Four longstanding councillors have opted to stand down ahead of the 2022 local elections, meaning they will be replaced by fresh faces.

The four councillors comprise two Conservatives and two Liberal Democrats - all of whom were thanked by councillor Sean Woodward, the leader of the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Roger Price, who is standing down after 51 years, pictured in Portchester Precinct

Roger Price

Cllr Price was elected in 1971 and has represented wards across Portchester, he was elected mayor in 1982/83 and again in 1999/2000.

In his 51 years of representing Portchester, Cllr Price says his main enjoyment was fighting for the interests of residents.

He said: ‘I’ve lived in Portchester since I was five - basically all my life. I was always involved in the community in my early days and involved in elections.

Clockwise from top left - Cllr Jim Forrest, Councillor Peter Davies, Cllr Trevor Cartwright and Cllr Roger Price, who are all standing down from Fareham Borough Council

‘I enjoyed my time working for the community and supporting them getting through the red tape that residents come up against on issues - to me that has been the most important thing, fighting for residents.’

In a speech, Cllr Woodward referred to Cllr Price as the ‘Father of the Council’.

‘You have always had the greatest respect for this institution and helping to ensure that proper practices and protocols are followed,’ he added.

‘I wish you the very best for the future - half a century of dedication to Portchester and Fareham is no mean feat.

‘I know you will serve the rest of your term on the county council so we will still meet but you will be missed in this place.’

Trevor Cartwright

Cllr Trevor Cartwright has been with the council since 2000 when he was elected to represent Warsash ward as a Conservative.

He has served as an executive member for most of his time with the council and was elected Mayor in 2011.

Cllr Cartwright said he’s going to miss being a part of the council but is glad he can spend more time with his family.

‘It’s all about people, I’ve enjoyed talking and listening to people, I’ve been a member of the Warsash residents association for about 25 years now - they made me an honorary member which was very nice of them,’ he said.

‘I was the mayor in 2011/12 and thoroughly enjoyed that - I did over 600 appointments, raised over £41,000 for my charity - that was definitely a highlight.’

Cllr Woodward said it was an immense pleasure to serve with Cllr Cartwright both professionally and as a friend.

‘You have been the longest-serving deputy executive leader of this council and have always been a source of wise counsel to me and I know to officers,’ he added.

‘Most everything that there has been to be council champion for you have done it whether it be Daedalus, Vanguard or overseeing major projects at Solent Airport at Daedalus or Holly Hill Leisure Centre.’

Peter Davies

With 36 years of service to the council, Cllr Peter Davies has worked on many committees, boards and panels representing Fareham North West as a conservative.

He was chairman of the housing tenancy board, the audit committee and vice chairman of the planning development scrutiny panel.

Cllr Davies said he’s enjoyed his work with the council but is excited to spend his time working as a historian and writing for a bus magazine.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘You haven’t just been here, you have made a memorable impression with your specialised subjects of buses, council housing and your beloved North-West Ward of Fareham whose residents you have served admirably.

‘We have enjoyed bus trips together and I will very much miss your contributions to our debate.’

Jim Forrest

Cllr Jim Forrest first joined the council in 2002 as an elected ward councillor for Stubbington with the Liberal Democrats.

He has served on the scrutiny board, the licensing and regulatory affairs committee and the planning and development scrutiny panel.

Cllr Forrest said that he’s ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ his time at the council.

‘The atmosphere in the council has always been a very civilised one. People do listen to each other's point of view and are willing to adapt and recognise that other people's views might not be bad.’

Cllr Woodward described Cllr Forrest’s service as ‘honourable’ and ‘diligent’.

‘Your contributions have never failed to be relevant and, unlike some, you have supported the administration in many of our major projects because you think they are right for Fareham,’ he added.