Fareham Live dubbed 'jewel in the crown' as £17million theatre and venue prepares to open its doors
Dubbed ‘jewel in Fareham’s crown’, the new £17million state-of-the-art community arts and entertainment venue, dubbed a cultural hub for Fareham, will see Bradley Walsh, Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale take to the stage on the opening night.
More than 30,000 tickets have already been sold for upcoming shows, and Fareham Borough Council hopes Fareham Live will be a catalyst in the town centre’s regeneration fostering a night-time economy with the theatre’s visitors also using nearby restaurants and bars.
The main 800-seat theatre auditorium is equipped with cutting-edge stage and backstage areas, including an impressive fly tower and stage. There is a secondary studio space seating 120 people for more intimate performances and events.
The foyer is light, open and welcoming with a cafe and bar. It is hoped the cultural hub along with its community programme will draw residents into town to shop and kick start Fareham borough’s regeneration plan.
Councillor Connie Hockley, executive member for leisure and community, said: “It is the jewel in Fareham borough’s crown. With 30,000 tickets already sold, It is a community asset and part of the council’s town centre regeneration plans and puts the council in control of its own destiny.”
Gavin Shuman, venue operator said: “It’s designed to bring people together through shared experiences of culture, creativity, and joy.”
He said there is a flexible studio space that can be used for everything from yoga and dance to exhibitions to an extra mobile bar area.
The auditorium is designed with multifunction and flexibility in mind. It has eight wheelchair spaces where seats can be removed within seconds for patrons. The stall seating and first level of seats can be folded away making way for a dance floor or dining experience with tables like a wedding or awards ceremony.
Fareham Live, built on the same footprint as Ferneham Hall, will be opening its doors on Saturday (September 28) with a Prat Pack show hosted by stage and screen star Bradley Walsh and joined by Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale. Jason Donovan heads the bill for the gala opening on Tuesday, October 1, with The Rocky Horror Show.
Fareham Live’s operator Trafalgar Theatres appointed Gavin Shuman as venue operator nine months ago. By taking office space at the council, which funded the building, he has been able to work in a very unique way to move this project forward, according to Mr Shuman.
Trafalgar Theatres has been involved not only in devising the programme of entertainment but from the design of the stage to how far away catering facilities are from its bin refuse recycling.
