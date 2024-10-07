Options for Fareham Park | FBC

Councillors have been told of the next steps in the £4.6million vision for Fareham Park with new leisure, community and recreation facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham Park Vision outlines the borough council’s plan for a new community centre, outdoor recreational facilities and affordable housing next to Henry Cort Community College.

The council’s leisure and community scrutiny panel on October 2 discussed the three-phased masterplan updates that will be presented to the council executive on Monday (October 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel agreed to recommend the submission of an outline planning application for new community facilities and discussed the financial challenges. The project is estimated to take three years to complete.

Phase one of the masterplan for the recreational facilities needs to be completed by March 2025 otherwise government funding will be lost and a contractor has already been appointed and is due to start on October 21.

Fareham Park Vision - Community Centre option 1 | FBC

The meeting heard Eibe Play’s design includes imaginative play equipment, true accessibility for children with a range of disabilities and special needs and an inspiring social area that provides appropriate and engaging space for girls, alongside more traditional sport and adventure play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design includes a running track around the outside of the area, an outdoor gym and table tennis facilities with a children’s play area. Works will include completion of ecological and topographic surveys of the site. There will be a pitch assessment for quality and existing drainage so improvements can be planned.

Phase two will include a new community centre and pétanque court and parking. Phase three is for affordable housing that won’t be started until the recreational facilities and community centre are in place.

The project has total funds so far of £2.45 million; £1.75 million from council Section 106 developers’ contributions which are reallocated from the redundant Cams Alders Vision project and £700,000 from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

There is a shortfall of £2.15 million in funding towards the leisure, community and recreation improvements to Fareham Park Vision. To help raise these funds, council officers have appointed specialist bid writing organisation Money Tree to identify potential funding streams, advice on funding, collate information for applications, and draft applications on the council’s behalf.

Fareham Park Vision - Community Centre option 2 | FBC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Whittshire (Lib Dem, Portchester Castle) asked about Money Tree and its fees. The council officer said they were recommended by Action Hampshire and Money Tree would be paid a flat fee.

Councillor Tiffany Harper (Con, Titchfield) asked about the planning application and how easy it would be to tweak plans in the future if Henry Cort College is closed after its consultation, over things like parking.

The officer said, as the application is only outline planning, the detail will come in reserved matters when there will be more information about parking needs and the location of the pétanque court.

Cllr Wiltshire asked to include an Andy’s Man Club mental health support group in the plans and the provision of Y Services, an organisation for young people. Both are being considered by the council.

The members discussed the popularity of pétanque and its importance as a social activity, with Fareham pétanque club meeting twice a week and the popular Portchester bowling club.