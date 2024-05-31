Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Food waste bins are coming to Fareham following government investment.

Fareham Borough Council has been allocated £969,223 from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to introduce the refuse containers. The local authority is planning to introduce “Simpler Recycling” to the town.

Fareham Borough Council bins along Hartlands Road, Fareham. Funding has been allocated to the local authority to change recycling. Picture: Sarah Standing (200723-6868)

Councillor Ian Bastable, executive member for streetscene, said: “I welcome this funding of almost a million pounds from DEFRA, as it will allow us to put our preparations in place to begin food waste collections, without the costs falling onto Fareham residents. We will now begin our preparations to ensure the new service can be introduced as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

Simpler Recycling is national legislation which aims to make recycling easier. The aim is for the same items to be recycled anywhere across the UK to increase rates. Food waste will be collected on a weekly basis. Glass will also be collected roadside and a greater range of recyclable items will be taken from green bins.