Major bin recycling changes coming to Fareham after nearly £1m of government funding
Fareham Borough Council has been allocated £969,223 from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to introduce the refuse containers. The local authority is planning to introduce “Simpler Recycling” to the town.
Councillor Ian Bastable, executive member for streetscene, said: “I welcome this funding of almost a million pounds from DEFRA, as it will allow us to put our preparations in place to begin food waste collections, without the costs falling onto Fareham residents. We will now begin our preparations to ensure the new service can be introduced as efficiently and effectively as possible.”
Simpler Recycling is national legislation which aims to make recycling easier. The aim is for the same items to be recycled anywhere across the UK to increase rates. Food waste will be collected on a weekly basis. Glass will also be collected roadside and a greater range of recyclable items will be taken from green bins.
This includes plastic pots, tubs, trays, cartons, paper and card, and metal cans. The deadline for the services to be implemented is March 31, 2026, though this timeframe may change due to the General Election. Funding will also go towards food waste collection vehicles.
