Free tickets available for Portsmouth’s mayor making ceremony

Mayor Making ceremony 2024

Residents can now book free tickets for Portsmouth’s annual Mayor Making Ceremony, taking place on Tuesday 13 May.

The traditional event marks the end of the current Lord Mayor’s term and the election of a new one. Councillor Jason Fazackarley will be stepping down, and the new Lord Mayor will be chosen during the council’s annual meeting.

The meeting starts at 10am, and guests are asked to be seated by 9:30am. Councillors will nominate candidates before voting, and once elected, the new Lord Mayor will share which charities they will support over the coming year.

Speaking at his last full council meeting, Cllr Fazackarley said:“I wanted to thank you all – we’ve had a relatively well behaved chamber, we’ve had the odd moment here and there. In general it’s been a pleasure to chair you all for the last ten months.”

As part of the ceremony, the new Lord Mayor will be given the Keys to the City and the Portsmouth Sword – a symbol of the strong ties between the city and the Royal Navy.

The event also celebrates local people and groups who have made a difference in the community. This year, civic awards will be handed out during the ceremony. Alan Knight MBE will be made a Freeman of the City, and the Joint Hospital Group (South) will be granted the Freedom of the City.

How to get tickets:

Tickets are free and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. From 10 April 2025, residents can collect them from Cosham Library, Central Library, Southsea Library, or the Guildhall Box Office.

You can also request tickets online by filling out the form on the council website by 25 April 2025.