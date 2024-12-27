Fresh bid to transform former nightclub and care home into housing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fresh bid has been made to transform a former nightclub and care home into a new block of housing after previous plans were rejected.

Planning permission is being sought to convert the building in Kingston Crescent, most recently used as a care home, into a 57-bedroom HMO (house of multiple occupation) after it fell vacant.

It comes after a previous plan for a 64-bed HMO was rejected by Portsmouth City Council with concerns raised about the quality of some of the bedrooms proposed, the inadequate kitchen and dining facilities proposed and a lack of information about the traffic impact.

The former Bluewater Care Home could be converted into new housing | Contributed

Originally known as Odd Fellows Hall, it became one of Portsmouth’s most popular venues for live music, dancing through the 1960’s and 70’s before being repurposed as the ‘Hornpipe Arts Centre’ in the 80’s and 90’s with cinema. Following its demise, it was converted in the Regal Palace nightclub in the mid 1990’s but then sat empty for more than a decade before being converted into the Bluewater Care Home in 2014 which then closed in 2023.

If planning permission for the change is granted, the applicant proposed to retain many of the quirky elements inside the building including a 1930s train carriage used as a seating and dining area, American style diner, a fish tank, reading and sensory area and an aquarium.

The plans have now been redrawn to reduce the number of bedrooms to provide more space and better facilities for future residents.

The application says: “Extra dining spaces have now been provided by way of losing a number of bedrooms. While the provision of natural light and outlook was not possible in every situation, two thirds of the dining areas have external views. Furthermore, all bedrooms will now have personal kitchenettes, with plumbed sinks, fridges, storage, and kettles.

“The drinks and dining stations are considered to be of use for the convenience of residents, and all are fitted with plugs and USB connections. “

The train carriage inside the former Bluewater Care Home | Contributed

It also adds that residents will be informed of the lack of parking in the area and encouraged to travel by bicycle or public transport. The application form also says that provision has been made for the storage of 46 bicycles.

The Ghandi Restaurant, positioned in the ground floor of the building, will not be affected by the plans and the ground floor space next to it will also not be included within these proposals - with separate plans expected for that part of the building.

Supporting information for the plans said: “This is not the sort of accommodation thought of when using the term ‘HMO’, rather this will be a shared living environment, or a self-contained community, for working professionals with the need to be located in the city.

A salon inside the former Bluewater Care Home building | Contributed

“Although no plans have been finalised in advance, it is anticipated that occupiers will be sourced from a specialist provider, with a variety of people from similar backgrounds, with similar needs, living together in harmony, whilst still able to maintain their independence.

“The NHS have expressed an interest to occupy the entire building with members of the ‘blue light’ community, noting the spacious accommodation and facilities, plus the sustainable location and transport links.”

To view or comment on the proposals visit Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal and search for application 24/01467/FUL.