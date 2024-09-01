Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to demolish Gosport’s 52-year-old bus station to transform the area have been unveiled.

Gosport Borough Council has revealed the first step in its plans to create a new multi-million-pound waterside development with shops and a bandstand area – named the People’s Park – by first demolishing the bus station.

A two-storey building opened in 1972, the bus station is on the corner of South Street and The Esplanade, in the marina just outside the High Street conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It sits between Harbour Tower flats and a passenger ferry terminal serving the boats that operate between Gosport and Portsmouth.

Photograph Of Bus Station Site C)Hpg Architects

Subject to approval, demolition of the site is planned to start in mid-November to avoid bird nesting season lasting three months, the demolition report by HGP Architects said.

Birds such as migratory waterfowl, including dark-bellied Brent goose, red-breasted merganser, black-tailed and dunlin can be found in Portsmouth Harbour which is a special protection area, said the technical note.

The demolition report said: “The existing bus station building will be completely demolished and left as crushed concrete/brick. This will then be incorporated into the new waterfront development of ‘People’s Park’, with a new bandstand area, food and drink concessions, and a modernised bus service station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Stephen Philpott In Gbc Chamber 1 July 24

”It is generally viewed negatively by local residents, the design of the building is quite dated, and is in great need of modernisation.”

The active bus station provides 10 stands for operation by First Hampshire and Dorset bus services that connect Gosport to Fareham and Portsmouth. Buses run until almost midnight Monday to Saturday and until 10pm on Sundays.

While work is going on the bus services will continue to run following the delivery of a new transport interchange on the site of the former taxi rank.

The report said demolishing Gosport Bus station means Gosport Borough Council can create a ‘gateway entrance’ space to greatly improve the waterside area through the development of People’s Park. In turn, it will give both residents and visitors a greater public space that capitalises on a prominent waterfront location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport Bus Station C) Google Maps

In a previous statement, Councillor Stephen Philpott (Con, Peel Common) said he was looking forward to scrutinising plans from the council on the People’s Park.

He said he was aware the council are considering options that range between £1.1 million and £7.5 million to develop the site with a variation on the theme of a park, not a residential development.

To view the planning application reference 24/00278/DEMO go to the council planning portal.