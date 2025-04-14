Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Gosport packaging manufacturer has won planning approval for a new warehouse – just as it finishes building it.

Applicant Kevin Eades, of Huhtamaki UK Ltd in Grange Road, applied to Gosport Borough Council for retrospective planning permission for the warehouse it had started to build.

Permission was granted for the new warehouse, including a link tunnel to the main building to be used as storage only with no manufacturing allowed in the new building.

New Warehouse Build At Grange Site, Gosport | Huhtamaki Uk Ltd

Huhtamaki New Warehouse Location Plan. | Rjc Mechanical And Electrical Ltd

The decision report said the building is significantly screened from public view from Rowner Road and from Grange Road.

It said the closest homes are separated by a large part of the site and public highway. While other homes are screened from the proposed building by the existing factory, and storage building. Therefore, the new building would have no detrimental impact on neighbours in terms of loss of light, outlook, or privacy.

The employment site produces packaging for hot and cold food including products such as hot boxes, pillow packs, clamshells, trays with film, pizza boxes, ready meals, baking trays and cups.

The food and drink packaging manufacturer has two sites in Gosport, Rowner Road and the Grange site at Tichborne Way, according to its website.