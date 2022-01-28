The Millennium Bridge in Gosport Picture: Neil Harris

This week the opening mechanism successfully lifted the portion of the bridge that allows large vessels to pass in and out of the lake.

Gosport Borough Council, said that further tests needed to be carried out and that the bridge will remain closed to pedestrians and cyclists.

In the update statement, the council apologised for any inconvenience but maintained that the work is ‘essential’ to bring the bridge back to normal operation.

Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport said: ‘Good news that the Millennium Bridge should be back in full operation at the end of the week.

‘After raising the lack of action on repairing the lifting mechanism with Gosport Borough Council for over a decade I’m happy to see this work has now taken place.’

The bridge has had a series of breakdowns related to the pair of motors that power the lifting mechanism.

The 3-kilowatt motors are used to raise the 28-tonne bridge deck using a 23-tonne counterweight - it is designed to rise in five minutes.

Alistair Dilley is a trustee for Maritime Workshops has several boats moored in his boatyard - some owners have been waiting years for the bridge to open.

‘I saw the bridge go up and down a couple of times, with all sorts of banging and clanging going on but things seem to be operating alright,’ he said.

‘The engineers are down there with a crew I think are from Gosport Borough Council teaching them how to open and close it.

‘I think it operated ok but it needs lots of grease, lots of oiling for getting the thing working properly because it’s all gummed up with saltwater I expect.

‘We’ve got one boat owner who is desperate to get his boat out as soon as possible and hopefully that’s going to be done, hopefully just after the weekend - that’s fairly imperative.