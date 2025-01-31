Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council planning chiefs have approved new sports facilities for Gosport Leisure Centre despite residents’ objections to loss of green space.

Gosport Borough Council’s regulatory board green-lit plans for the four outdoor padel tennis courts with six LED floodlights.

The application comes from Martin Anderson of Places for People Leisure Management Ltd. The company runs 90 centres offering active spaces for fitness, sport, health, and wellbeing in local communities across the UK, according to their website.

The grassy site at Gosport Leisure Park, Forest Way, is west of the main leisure centre building and north of the all-weather football pitches. It was originally to be used as junior football pitches but has not been developed as that so far, said the council officers report.

Leader of Gosport Borough Council Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem, Forton) said this funding opportunity to provide Gosport with sport facilities could not be ignored and was worth having.

There was only one written objection to the plans saying it was a well-used open space that should be used as a football pitch – it raised concerns over noise and light pollution from the development.

At the meeting, Rowner and Holbrook Ward Councillor Murray Johnston (Lib Dem) spoke to object. He said he had done a verbal survey of residents and found they have objections to the loss of the grassy green space.

Cllr Kevin Casey (Con, Alverstoke) said that making the decision with only one written objection is difficult as objections should be submitted in writing. He added: “I am sure the leisure centre did their homework on having padel courts.”

Cllr Kirsten Bradley (Lib Dem, Lee East) said the padel courts would promote fitness through tennis and having the courts also meant that pickle ball, another popular sport, can be played on the courts.

She said: “Pickle ball and padel ball are so popular throughout Europe and everywhere. It’s a brilliant idea.”

Padel is played with light weight bats, on courts with walls but doubles not singles, the panel were told.

The courts will be surrounded by a mix of 3m high toughened glass to the end walls and up to 4m high mesh panels. The court surface will be porous asphalt, in a blue colour. The courts will be used until 9pm, said council documents.