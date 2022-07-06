The Local Government Association (LGA), which carried out the survey, found that the level of mistreatment could risk long-term impacts on local democracy and representation.

Some 88 per cent of respondents said they had experienced abuse or intimidation personally in relation to their role as a councillor.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward. Picture: Keith Woodland (140521-262)

76 per cent said they had witnessed abuse, the most common place being in person, with many describing threatening language, discrimination and even physical abuse.

Women, ethnic minority and LGBTQIA+ councillors were found to experience higher levels of threatening and discriminatory abuse.

60 per cent of respondents stated they knew others who were not standing for election due to anticipated abuse.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council said he was placed on an LGA task group investigating the abuse he suffers.

‘I have been very significantly affected by the issue and I know of another councillor on Fareham Borough council who has also,’ he said.

‘I am happy to debate my politics and my policies with anyone in a polite fashion.

‘When the comments impinge on my family, friends and personal life the harassment and bullying boundary is crossed.

‘This is not something those giving of their time to public service should have to endure.’

The leader of Havant Borough Council, Cllr Alex Rennie said he has also suffered abuse both online and on the doorstep.

‘This is unacceptable, does nothing to encourage people to serve in their communities and has sadly made colleagues of mine question if they want to carry on as councillors.

‘We need to see concrete action to make councillors feel safe to stand for election.’

A spokeswoman for Hampshire County Council added: ‘The LGA’s report presents a very concerning picture of the abuse and intimidation that some local politicians across the country have faced.

‘Fortunately, this is not a widespread picture that we recognise here in Hampshire, where we have measures in place to support county councillors to carry out their duties in the safest way possible.