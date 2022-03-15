Hampshire County Council has drawn up plans for a local regeneration and growth partnership, to support the economy coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, Hampshire's councils work together on certain projects but the way this is done has been described as 'fragmented'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire County Council. Picture: David George

By being more organised, it is hoped that Hampshire can better recover from Covid-19, and be better placed to secure a county deal.

A report was presented to the county council's cabinet earlier today (Tuesday, March 15).

Hampshire County Council's deputy director of economy, transport and environment, Richard Kenny, said: 'This report is all about building engagement with our district authorities, and potentially neighbouring unitaries too.

'We are seeking to build upon the foundations that have already been laid ot and hope to have greater collaboration to move forward and build a more integrated approach.

'The more we can work together, the better we can achieve things for residents in Hampshire - including national funding initiatives and schemes like the county deal.'

The report outlines how the county council would work alongside district and parish councils more officially on future projects, such as its local transport plan.

It is hoped that a more comprehensive county deal can also come as a result of this collaborative working.

Hampshire was not included in the first round of county deals, although work into preparing for a deal is continuing to take place.

Deputy council leader, Cllr Rob Humby, said: 'For a while now we have been looking at how we work with the boroughs and unitaries.

'This approach started a few years ago but it's done in a very ad-hoc way.

'Whether it's education, health, culture or anything else, there's no reason why we can't do everything together, in a more joined-up way.'

Executive member for recreation, heritage and rural affairs, Cllr Edward Heron, added: 'Coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, we and our residents are facing a number of financial challenges.

'The economic growth in Hamshire will play a key part in improving people's lives. What we now need to drill down on is making sure we provide all the benefits of a two-tier system, while overcoming the economic challenges that come with it.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron