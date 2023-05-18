At the Hampshire annual meeting (May 18), Cllr Jackie Porter asked Cllr Nick Adams-King how many motorists and cyclists have made claims, whether successfully or not, for damaged vehicles and accidents due to potholes in the first three months of 2023.

Cllr Adams-King said that from January 1 to March 31, there were 1,175 claims.

More than 1,000 claims from pothole damage have so far been reported on Hampshire County Council roads - more than the average year

He said: ‘The majority of the claims would not yet have the decision made on liability. Most would still be on the highways team for processing.’

Using her supplementary question, Cllr Porter asked again whether that was a usual figure or could vary throughout the year.

Cllr Adams-King said: ‘I cannot do a “like for like”. I would say that looking at previous years, we are ahead of the average that we would normally have.’

He reminded the chamber that people have six years to submit a claim.

At the time, Cllr Nick Adams-King, the county council’s executive lead member for universal services, said that over the winter, the county council repaired 16,748 potholes and other road defects due to increased reported issues.

