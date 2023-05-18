Hampshire potholes: More than 1,000 claims sent to county council after pothole damage and accidents
A total of 1,175 claims have been submitted to the county council this year regarding damages to vehicles and accidents due to potholes; it has been revealed.
At the Hampshire annual meeting (May 18), Cllr Jackie Porter asked Cllr Nick Adams-King how many motorists and cyclists have made claims, whether successfully or not, for damaged vehicles and accidents due to potholes in the first three months of 2023.
Cllr Adams-King said that from January 1 to March 31, there were 1,175 claims.
He said: ‘The majority of the claims would not yet have the decision made on liability. Most would still be on the highways team for processing.’
Using her supplementary question, Cllr Porter asked again whether that was a usual figure or could vary throughout the year.
Cllr Adams-King said: ‘I cannot do a “like for like”. I would say that looking at previous years, we are ahead of the average that we would normally have.’
He reminded the chamber that people have six years to submit a claim.
In March, Hampshire County Council received £5,954,400 from the Government’s spring budget to help local communities to tackle and repair potholes.
At the time, Cllr Nick Adams-King, the county council’s executive lead member for universal services, said that over the winter, the county council repaired 16,748 potholes and other road defects due to increased reported issues.
Last month Portsmouth City Council said it was increasing its road maintenance schedule because more potholes were being reported. It said then that the winter’s fluctuating temperatures were likely to blame.