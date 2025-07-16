“Petty politics” mar Portsmouth climate debate despite calls for urgency

Portsmouth Civic Offices

Portsmouth City Council’s climate debate descended into “petty politics” as councillors clashed over calls for stronger local action.

Labour’s Councillor Judith Smyth brought forward the motion, which called for measurable carbon reduction targets, increased public and stakeholder engagement, stronger leadership, and the creation of a climate emergency steering group.

The motion was supported by three public deputations. Viola Langley, speaking on behalf of the Portsmouth Climate Choir, urged councillors to act with urgency.

“We cannot carry on as usual,” she said. “Because of this failure at the national level, does it not fall to you, our local government, to show clear leadership? Our very future depends on it.”

Just Stop Oil activist Paul Bleach praised the council’s efforts but warned that progress alone was not enough.

“Climate change will not respect these wonderful deeds - it will bulldoze us into misery,” he said.

Labour campaigner and local activist Paula Savage said residents wanted to know what plans existed “beyond the sea wall,” asking how extreme heat in poorly insulated homes, drainage stress, and inland flooding are being tackled. “These are not future problems - they’re here,” she said.

Cllr Smyth criticised existing council strategies as “well-intentioned” but lacking urgency, clear emissions targets and robust public engagement. “They don’t show when and where major emission reduction will be achieved,” she said.

Cllr Kimberley Barrett, cabinet member for climate change proposed an amendment recognising the work already underway.

She said: “Portsmouth is making positive strides, but we can always do better,” and assured members that despite uncertainty caused by Local Government Reorganisation, the council would “continue to do what we can.”

Cllr Lee Hunt, criticised Labour for calling for more action locally while, he argued, the national party had “abandoned” its £28bn green investment plan. “It just strikes me as utterly ironic,” he said.

Labour group leader Cllr Charlotte Gerada said the motion acknowledged the Liberal Democrat administration’s achievements but highlighted a lack of clear carbon targets. “You can’t manage what you can’t measure,” she said, calling for an emissions baseline and regular progress tracking.

Cllr Darren Sanders defended the council’s track record, stating that emissions from council operations had been reduced by 54 per cent since 2020. He also cited Portsmouth’s Passivhaus developments and the Charles Dickens heat network, which is expected to reduce gas use in 17,000 homes by 22 per cent.

While agreeing more needed to be done, he criticised Labour for removing the proposed national gas boiler ban. He added it would cost Portsmouth £230.5m to replace all council owned gas boilers, more than double the entire housing revenue account. “If you want it immediately, give us the cash,” he said.

Cllr Smyth said full replacement wasn’t needed immediately and proposed gradually installing electric boilers as gas units need replacing.

She expressed disappointment with the tone of the meeting, saying it had been used more to criticise the Labour government than to focus on the climate crisis itself. She added that she felt “bullied and misunderstood,” but stressed that the larger issue still remains. “Some of us have played petty politics - it is absolutely tragic,” she said.

Despite saying the amendment from Cllr Barrett “watered down” the original motion, Cllr Smyth agreed to accept it.