Havant: Larchwood Avenue McDonald's need A3(M) wants to advertise new 24-hour opening

By Noni Needs

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:35 BST
A McDonald’s drive-thru in Havant is applying for permission to change signage advertising its 24-hour opening times.

McDonald’s in Larchwood Avenue was granted permission with application APP/24/00557 for its drive-thru restaurant to open 24 hours, seven days a week in October last year.

The site is near to the A3(M) motorway bypass and Larchwood Avenue is off Purbrook way, a major arterial route, via a busy roundabout, planning documents submitted to Havant Borough Council said.

McDonald’s in Larchwood Avenue, Havant, wants to install a new sign outside its restaurant and drive-thruplaceholder image
McDonald’s in Larchwood Avenue, Havant, wants to install a new sign outside its restaurant and drive-thru | Brett Jordan/Unsplash

To advertise the new hours, the new totem signage will replace the existing one. The designs will have sections back-lit and consultee Hampshire Highways has no objections to the signage or its positioning.

The 6.5-metre high sign will be in four sections with a base and made of composite aluminium. The well-known golden arches, “open-24 hours” and a drive-thru logo will be backlit and cut through the aluminium.

As part of granting the temporary planning permission, the Havant Borough Council notice decision said the noise impact of the increased opening hours will be reviewed in November 2025.

The decision for this application reference APP/25/00031 will be made by council officers by March 7.

