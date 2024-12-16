Plans have been submitted for a new water pumping station and associated infrastructure at Farlington Water Treatment Works as part of the new Havant Thicket Reservoir.

The proposed development aims to transfer clean water across Hampshire, linking Bedhampton Springs, the upcoming Havant Thicket Reservoir, and the Itchen water treatment works.

The plan includes a pump station, underground pipes, fencing, drainage, lighting, and landscaping at Portsmouth Water’s Farlington Water Treatment Works, which dates back to 1909.

The development will also involve modifications to Gillman Road and is designed to integrate with existing facilities on the operational site.

The project forms part of Portsmouth Water’s Havant Thicket Reservoir scheme, which aims to address water supply challenges in the region. The reservoir is expected to reduce reliance on environmentally sensitive chalk rivers, including the River Itchen and the River Test. Both rivers are Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), and the Itchen is also designated as a Special Area of Conservation.

Southern Water has reported water supply deficits in the western part of its region due to Environment Agency restrictions on river abstraction. These restrictions aim to protect the ecologically significant chalk streams. The new facilities at Farlington are intended to support the transfer of water from the Havant Thicket Reservoir to areas affected by these deficits.

Planning documents state: “The National Policy Statement for Water Resources Infrastructure (April 2023) recognises the immediate need to build resilience in the water sector to address pressures on water supplies owing to population growth, the impacts of climate change and the need for sufficient water in watercourses to enhance biodiversity and protect the environment.

“The proposed scheme is an integral part of this strategy. It will deliver resilient water supplies to homes, businesses and public services across the whole region, ensuring greater preparedness for future growth and future drought events.”

Portsmouth Water said the pumping station will produce some noise and vibration, but the building will help contain it. It is modelling the impact to see if it might affect neighbours and whether further measures are needed to reduce it.

Portsmouth City Council planners have set January 24 as a target date for a decision on application 24/01398/FUL.