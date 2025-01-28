Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged to move a popular Hayling Island car boot sale to keep it running.

There has been a car boot sale at Beachland’s Amusement Arcades car park for 25 years, once a week on a Wednesday. However, due to the arcade’s closure, the car boot could be under threat if Havant Borough Council does not give permission for the new site, next to the old site, to be used.

A planning application has been submitted to the council by the owners of Funland, next to the amusement arcade, who have taken over running the car boot sale.

Marshall Hill, of Carousel Amusements Ltd, was approached to continue running the car boot in the car park at 1 Sea Front, according to planning documents.

The car boot sale will continue to run on a Wednesday from 8am to 12.30pm in the car park on the front owned by Funlands under special permission until the application is decided.

The 4,950-square metre car boot site is next to three other car parks, and two council-owned car parks that visitors can use.

The planning and risk flood statement said: “This car boot sale has been a part of Hayling Island’s local community for over 25 years and encourages visitors who generate revenue for the island; its loss would be detrimental to many of the local community.

“The proposal changes very little and simply intends to maintain the existing car boot sale.”

The council planners will make a decision on this application reference APP/24/01012 by March 17, 2025.

It comes as applicant Warren Peak, of Linland Ltd, submitted plans to Havant Borough Council to demolish the existing buildings at Beachlands amusement arcade to build two new identical buildings of shops and flats.