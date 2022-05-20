That is the latest news from councils throughout the county, who have announced the figures via the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Overall, there are more than 1,500 Ukrainians who have moved to the county since Russia invaded in February.

The UK government is offering monthly reimbursement to families who house Ukrainian refugees

In his final speech as leader of Hampshire County Council this week, Cllr Keith Mans said: 'We have accepted well over 1,500 refugees and are one of the leading recipient counties in the country.

'I would like to thank all council officers and staff for their excellent work.'

According to Portsmouth City Council's press office, there are 70 refugees that have already arrived from Ukraine, spread across 33 households throughout the city.

A further 80 refugees have settled in Southampton.

A city council spokesman said: 'As of May 19, 80 people have arrived in Southampton from Ukraine via the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

'A further 100 visas have been granted for people we expect to welcome to Southampton under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme in the coming weeks.

'Additional Ukrainians may have arrived in Southampton via the Ukraine Family Scheme. Information about end destinations in the UK is not collected by the Home Office.'

With more Ukrainian refugees expected to arrive over the coming weeks and months, Hampshire County Council has taken measures to ensure they are still able to travel and visit one another.

Final arrangements are being made with Stagecoach, First Bus and Bluestar to give all Ukrainian refugees free bus travel during the summer.

New county council leader, Cllr Rob Humby, said: ‘We are very mindful of the extremely difficult situation so many Ukrainian families are facing as they flee from war in their country, and have been pleased to welcome individuals and families to our county as part of the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

This announcement forms part of the support we are extending to those arriving and is a practical and effective step to help our Ukrainian guests get around Hampshire during their stay.