Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major city centre development that aims to add hundreds of new homes, commercial spaces, and public areas is set to be given the green light.

The project, called the Somers Orchard development, includes two main proposals that could significantly transform Somerstown - replacing Horatia House and Leamington House. The first proposal involves building 319 affordable flats that will be rented out by Portsmouth City Council. These flats will be spread across three blocks.

Block A will include 98 flats, with 18 of them specifically designed to support young adults. Block C will offer 175 flats, and Block D will provide 46 sheltered homes, along with a visitor flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flats will range from one-bedroom to three-bedroom units, giving people various housing options. Block D will also include a 462 square metre community space, replacing the existing space in the Gibson Centre.

Aerial view of proposed Somerstown development | Contributed

This area will serve as a community hall or meeting place for local residents. Additionally, Blocks B and C will include spaces for businesses and services, such as shops, offices, fitness centres, and light industrial activities.

The second proposal (Block B) is for 247 build-to-rent flats, with 20 per cent of these designated as affordable housing. This part of the project is designed to address the high demand for rental properties in the city centre.

The development also features plans for a range of public spaces with lots of greenery, play areas, and spaces for growing food. One of the key green spaces will be “The Grove” located outside Block B, which will incorporate “wheeled play”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CGI of the proposed block C courtyard | Contributed

‘The Public Garden’ will be a central open space, surrounded by Blocks A, B, C, and Longbridge House, with a mix of paved areas and green spaces.

The existing green areas at Atherstone Walk and Caldecote Walk, known as “The Collective Gardens,” will be upgraded with new plants, gardens, play equipment, and better fencing around the rear gardens of nearby homes.

The council’s decision next week will determine whether this development moves forward, council officers have recommended approval. The local authority’s aim is to renovate the area which used to hold the Horatia and Leamington House tower blocks after both buildings were fully demolished in November 2022.

Two plans have been submitted, including this one, which together form a 'masterplan' for the redevelopment which will result in the creation of more than 500 new homes and several green spaces across Somers Town.