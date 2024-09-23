Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth councillors are set to debate whether to urge the government to review the decision to limit the winter fuel payment in a meeting next month.

The Portsmouth Conservatives plan to submit a motion in October, calling on the council to write to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, asking for an urgent review of the recent decision to restrict the winter fuel payments.

In July, the chancellor announced that the annual payments, typically between £200 and £300, will now only be available to pensioners who receive Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits. This change will affect around 10 million pensioners in England and Wales, leaving many without financial support to help with energy costs during the colder months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winter fuel allowance for the elderly will now be means tested

Conservative councillor Spencer Gardner’s motion argues the decision is “deeply unfair” and will “disproportionately affect the health and well-being of our poorest older residents.”

It also highlights how the government has failed to account for “administrative barriers and stigma” that prevent eligible pensioners from claiming Pension Credit, leaving many without the help they need.

The Liberal Democrat-led council has already voiced its opposition to the cut. Council leader, Steve Pitt, said the administration is exploring ways to support pensioners in the city.

“We’re putting plans in place to use council funds to help pension-age residents who are on low incomes this winter but who will not currently qualify for the winter fuel allowance. We’re also urging pension-age residents who are on low-income, and their friends and family, to check if they’re receiving all the financial support they should be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Independent Party leader, Cllr George Madgwick, expressed his backing for the motion, calling the decision “rushed” and “wrong”.

“Many residents have reached out to our independent group across the city concerned about this situation. Many have said they are concerned about how they will stay warm this year. One person showed us how he was just £100 above the threshold and has now missed out.”

Portsmouth Civic Offices

The leader of the Portsmouth Labour group, Cllr Charlotte Gerada, defended the decision to limit the Winter Fuel Payment, explaining it was necessary due to “14 years of failure” by the previous Conservative government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Labour plans to do what we did the last time we were in government: improve people’s quality and renew the country’s infrastructure. That requires strong foundations – which is precisely what wasn’t left by the failing Conservative government.

“We need to build a prosperous country for the 2020s, 2030s and beyond. In the short term that requires hard choices to clean up the Tory Party’s mess.”

Government figures indicate that around 28,824 pensioners in Portsmouth received the payment last year. However, under the new changes, only about 4,334 people may qualify from autumn.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor have insisted the decision was necessary to help address a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances this year that they inherited from the Conservatives.