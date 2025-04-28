Kwiki Mart wins bid to extend alcohol hours on Albert Road

New Kwiki Mart, 25 Albert Road

Councillors have approved an application to extend alcohol sales at the New Kwiki Mart on 25 Albert Road, Portsmouth.

At today's licensing committee meeting (28/04/2025), councillors considered an application from Panchalingam Aranan, who initially sought to sell alcohol until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. After discussions with police, he amended the request to midnight sales, while keeping the shop open until 2am.

Licensing solicitor John Wallsgrove, speaking for Mr Aranan, said the change was mainly for commercial reasons, noting that shopping habits on Albert Road had shifted to later in the evening. An extra hour of alcohol sales would make a “substantial difference” to the business, he added. Mr Aranan also operates another Kwiki Mart further along Albert Road, licensed until 3.30am.

PC Ben Lewington of Hampshire Police warned that Albert Road was becoming “one of the busier night time economy areas” and already had the second highest number of incidents in the city when compared to Guildhall Walk.

Local councillor Hugh Mason also raised concerns, saying a “minority” of drinkers often leave pubs early to buy more alcohol, leading to people “arguing, shouting and occasionally fighting”. He said this sometimes resulted in “urinating, vomiting and defecating” in streets and forecourts.

He added: “The evidence for this can be seen in the broken glass and other residue in the streets and doorways on many Saturday and Sunday mornings.”

After hearing the evidence, councillors granted the application. Committee chair Councillor Emily Strudwick said the panel had "listened very carefully" to concerns but needed to balance them with business interests.

Conditions attached to the licence include stopping alcohol sales at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, 10pm Monday to Thursday, and 10.30pm on Sundays. The shop must also display signs and fit lockable shutters to prevent access to alcohol when it is not being sold.

Cllr Strudwick added that ending sales before "the majority of premises" closed and offering food and soft drinks later into the night would have a "positive effect" on local issues.