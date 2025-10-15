Landmark University of Portsmouth building set to be given a whole new look
Planning permission is being sought for the display of 91 adhesive panels at Mercantile House in Hampshire Terrace which will encompass the University of Portsmouth’s branding.
The panels will be displayed on the windows of the building on the south east and north west elevations, as well as smaller branding on the top of the north east side.
The plans comes amidst the university’s long-term Estate Masterplan, with works having begun to refurbish Wiltshire building in the summer, and plans unveiled to build a new carpark next to the Eldon building.
It has also submitted plans to the city council to demolish University House on Winston Churchill Avenue to make way for a new Faculty of Technology building as part of its £250 million investment in campus development over the next decade, to give students an even better experience.
To view or comment on the plans visit the Portsmouth City Council planning portal and search for application 25/01113/ADV.
