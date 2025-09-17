University plans to replace city centre building with new STEM hub

Artist impression of the new STEM hub

The University of Portsmouth has submitted plans to demolish University House on Winston Churchill Avenue to make way for a new Faculty of Technology building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed scheme is part of the institution’s long-term campus masterplan, which sets out six priority projects aimed at reshaping its city centre estate.

According to planning documents, the new development will deliver a “world-class Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) building” that brings together facilities currently dispersed across Anglesea, Buckingham, Burnaby, Lion Gate and Portland Buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design has been led by the need to “future-proof the building, allowing it to accommodate a range of flexible, adaptable spaces that respond to the evolving requirements of higher education.”

The four-storey facility will include a mix of specialist laboratories, workshops, classrooms, computer suites, social learning areas, offices and a lecture theatre. Event spaces and a café are also planned, alongside improvements to the surrounding public realm with landscaping and pedestrian-friendly routes.

At ground level, labs and workshops will be fitted to handle large and heavy equipment. The first floor will host the lecture theatre, events space and additional teaching facilities.

Higher levels will provide offices, teaching labs and collaboration areas centred around a social learning hub, while the third floor will mainly accommodate the School of Computing and include a large outdoor terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The university’s wider masterplan highlights five other major schemes scheduled for delivery before the completion of the Technology Building in spring 2028.

These include the refurbishment of the Wiltshire Building by the end of 2025, a multi-storey car park at Eldon by 2026, a new student hub on Cambridge Road by summer 2026, a teaching laboratory building on St Michael’s Road by 2027, and a Civil Engineering Lab on the Wiltshire car park by spring 2028.

The university states the new building would provide “significant improvements to the site’s public realm, including landscaping and pedestrian-friendly areas, creating inviting spaces for students, staff, and the wider public.”

Residents can view and comment on the plans using the planning reference 25/00892/FUL.