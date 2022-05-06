Following the national picture of Conservative defeats in local elections, the Liberal Democrats have become the leading party in the town, securing a majority with 16 seats.

Every seat on Gosport’s council was up for grabs after the Local Government Boundary Commission redrew the ward map last year, which slashed the number of seats to 28, with two councillors for each ward.

Liberal Democrats celebrate their win in Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (060522-3562)

Despite taking the lead early in the day, the Conservatives faltered as more counts came in – and in wards they did retain, the majority has shrunk significantly.

For example, Alverstoke has traditionally been a safe Tory ward, but today the majority dropped to just 52 votes.

Conservative leader, Cllr Graham Burgess, said: ‘I do feel hard-done-by because it's not the fault of the local candidates, they all feel very passionate about their communities.

Leader of Liberal Democrats Peter Chegwyn (2 years) elected for Forton ward. Picture: Sarah Standing (060522-3512)

‘But what’s happened in Westminster – not just partygate but also the rising living costs – has played a major party in the outcome. It’s not just the prime minister but the whole government that must look at what needs to change.

‘What does irk me is that we’ve done so much work to prepare the transport interchange, bus station development and so on, but the Liberal Democrats will take credit for everything we’ve spent the last 10 years putting in place.’

In some areas, councillors have called for prime minister Boris Johnson to resign following the partygate scandal.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, who was present at the count, said she's not been pressured by any councillors on this matter.

The count at Gosport Leisure Centre Picture: Sarah Standing (060522-6758)

She said: 'There are some Conservative voters who have said they wouldn't be voting for us while Boris Johnson remains prime minister, so it's definitely had an impact.

'It's our candidates that I feel sorry for because they have nothing to do with what goes on in Westminster. But with the ward boundaries changing and everything else that's going on, this was always going to be a difficult election.'

Meanwhile there was jubilation for the Liberal Democrats, who take forward an overall majority of four seats.

The new council leader, Cllr Peter Chegwyn, said: ‘I’m over the moon, absolutely delighted and very grateful to the people of Gosport for putting their trust in us – we won’t let them down.

Former leader of Gosport Borough Council Graham Burgess, who kept his seat but saw his party lose control Picture: Sarah Standing (060522-6727)

‘People agree that it’s time for a change, and we have to deliver on the clear promises we made.

‘With everything that’s going on nationally this was always going to be our big chance, and I’m thrilled that we’ve taken it.’

There was also success for the Labour Party, who reclaimed both seats in the Harbourside and Town ward.

Cllr Alan Durrant said: ‘We have a good community in Harbourside and Town and I'm delighted to be representing them.

'Before Lesley Meenaghan won her seat both town positions were occupied by Labour councillors - it's nice to have things back to how they should be. I'm certainly up for the challenge.'

Liberal Democrat Julie Westerby, left, (2 years) and Dawn Kelly (4 years) elected for Leesland and Newtown ward. Picture: Sarah Standing (060522-3514)