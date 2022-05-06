Residents up and down the country went to the poll yesterday in council elections.
In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.
The polls closed at 10pm yesterday – having opened at 7am.
We have been bringing you all the latest updates throughout the night as the results came in Portsmouth and Fareham – you can see them in our blog below.
There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:08
- Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport have taken place
- Portsmouth and Fareham to return results overnight
- Havant and Gosport counts to get under way today
Results are in for Elson ward, Gosport
The results are in for the Elson ward.
Elson
Sue Ballard (Lib Dem) 1020
Richard Earle (Lib Dem) 869
Natasha Hook (Con) 350
Alan Neville (Con) 347
Emma Smith (Lab) 156
Kathryn Kelly (Green) 119
Majority: 519
Turnout: 33.05%
Results are in for Grange and Alver Valley ward, Gosport
The results are in for the Grange and Alver Valley ward.
Maggie Morgan (Con) 378
Tony Jessop (Con) 367
Jonathan Brown (Lab) 351
Hilary Percival (Lab) 285
Clive Foster-Reed (Lib Dem) 295
Majority: 16
Turnout: 21.47%
Conservatives are ‘cautiously optimistic’ ahead of the Havant Borough Council local election count
The council currently has a Conservative majority of 33 seats out of 38 - now ten of those seats are contested with 14 up for grabs in total.
Councillor Alex Rennie, leader of the council and Bondfields ward candidate said it’s been a tough campaign for the Conservatives.
‘We’ve fought a really hard fight, especially in my ward,’ he said.
‘There’s been a three-way contest between the green party and labour - it’s looking like quite a close election.’
Fellow Bondfieds candidate Shelley Saunders is standing for the Green party, she thinks the cote is going to be ‘very close’.
‘The campaign went really well, we've had a lot of support from different people across the community.
‘I think we’ve put our all in it and hopefully, that will be reflected in the ballot box.’
Conservative candidate, Cllr Richard Kennet, said he’s feeling ‘cautiously optimistic but not complacent’ about defending his Emsworth seat.
‘There’s been a reception from people generally, I’ve got a good reputation for being active in the community - people said they would vote for even if they weren’t this particular colour.’
Ballot boxes have started to arrive at Havant Leisure Centre
The count gets under way in Gosport
Here’s the national reaction as Boris Johnson faces backlash from local Conservative councillors over partygate
Boris Johnson is facing an angry backlash from local Tories as the party saw key London strongholds fall to Labour while also suffering losses in councils across England.
Sir Keir Starmer hailed a ‘turning point’ as his party strengthened its grip on the capital, taking the totemic Tory authority in Wandsworth, winning Westminster for the first time since its creation in 1964 and clinching victory in Barnet.
As scores of Tory councillors lost their seats against a backdrop of the row about lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and the cost-of-living crisis, local Conservative leaders pointed the finger of blame at the Prime Minister.
However, allies of Mr Johnson warned it was not the time for a change in the occupant of No 10, saying the Labour gains fell short of what was needed for the party to secure victory at a general election.
That did not deter a jubilant Sir Keir from proclaiming clear evidence of a Labour revival following its crushing defeat in the 2019 general election.
‘This is a big turning point for us,’ he told cheering supporters in Barnet. “We’ve sent a message to the Prime Minister: Britain deserves better.’
Among Tories there was anger and frustration that local councillors were paying the price for the failures of the national leadership.
John Mallinson, leader of Carlisle City Council, hit out after Labour took control of the new Cumberland authority which will replace it.
He told the BBC: “I think it is not just partygate, there is the integrity issue.
‘Basically I just don’t feel people any longer have the confidence that the Prime Minister can be relied upon to tell the truth.’
The Havant, Gosport and Winchester counts are today....
The counts in these councils get going this morning, and we’re expecting Havant to declare mid-afternoon, Gosport to be about 5pm and Winchester likewise. A lot of people will have eyes on Gosport, amid rumours of a Lib Dem surge.... but we’ll see
Fareham’s results from last night
Here’s the full list of Portsmouth city council results
Portsmouth Conservatives 'disappointed' as all political rivals gain seats at their expense
Despondant Conservatives have called for change in Westminster after a difficult election night in Portsmouth.
At the local election count in Portsmouth Guildhall, the Liberal Democrats, Labour Party and Portsmouth Independents all capitalised on voter resentment towards prime minister Boris Johnson, making gains in wards across the city.
Of the 14 seats up for grabs, the Lib Dems and Labour claimed five each, with two going to the Portsmouth Independents and another two to the Conservatives.