Local elections 2022: Full list of election results in Portsmouth and Fareham as counts start in Havant, Gosport and Winchester

HERE is how the local elections panned out for the major parties in Portsmouth and Fareham early this morning - as counts in Havant and Gosport start today.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson, David George, Toby Paine and Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 6th May 2022, 11:37 am

Residents up and down the country went to the poll yesterday in council elections.

In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.

The polls closed at 10pm yesterday – having opened at 7am.

Gerald Vernon-Jackson. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

We have been bringing you all the latest updates throughout the night as the results came in Portsmouth and Fareham – you can see them in our blog below.

SEE ALSO: Fareham 'puts faith' in Conservatives as party holds council

The results for Gosport and Havant will be returned today.

It's been a difficult night for Conservatives in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.

Our live blog is at the bottom of this article.

Make sure to check back throughout the night and on Friday for all the updates.

A polling station. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Live updates from local elections across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:08

  • Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport have taken place
  • Portsmouth and Fareham to return results overnight
  • Havant and Gosport counts to get under way today
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:08

Results are in for Elson ward, Gosport

The results are in for the Elson ward.

Liberal Democrats Richard Earle and Sue Ballard elected for Elson Ward.

Elson

Sue Ballard (Lib Dem) 1020

Richard Earle (Lib Dem) 869

Natasha Hook (Con) 350

Alan Neville (Con) 347

Emma Smith (Lab) 156

Kathryn Kelly (Green) 119

Majority: 519

Turnout: 33.05%

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:08

Results are in for Grange and Alver Valley ward, Gosport

The results are in for the Grange and Alver Valley ward.

Conservatives Maggie Morgan and Tony Jessop elected for Grange and Alver Valley Ward.

Maggie Morgan (Con) 378

Tony Jessop (Con) 367

Jonathan Brown (Lab) 351

Hilary Percival (Lab) 285

Clive Foster-Reed (Lib Dem) 295

Majority: 16

Turnout: 21.47%

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 11:32

Conservatives are ‘cautiously optimistic’ ahead of the Havant Borough Council local election count

The council currently has a Conservative majority of 33 seats out of 38 - now ten of those seats are contested with 14 up for grabs in total.

Councillor Alex Rennie, leader of the council and Bondfields ward candidate said it’s been a tough campaign for the Conservatives.

‘We’ve fought a really hard fight, especially in my ward,’ he said.

‘There’s been a three-way contest between the green party and labour - it’s looking like quite a close election.’

Fellow Bondfieds candidate Shelley Saunders is standing for the Green party, she thinks the cote is going to be ‘very close’.

‘The campaign went really well, we've had a lot of support from different people across the community.

‘I think we’ve put our all in it and hopefully, that will be reflected in the ballot box.’

Conservative candidate, Cllr Richard Kennet, said he’s feeling ‘cautiously optimistic but not complacent’ about defending his Emsworth seat.

‘There’s been a reception from people generally, I’ve got a good reputation for being active in the community - people said they would vote for even if they weren’t this particular colour.’

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 11:04

Ballot boxes have started to arrive at Havant Leisure Centre

Ballot boxes have started to arrive at Havant Leisure Centre. Alex Rennie is hoping to defend his Bondfields seat.
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 10:41

The count gets under way in Gosport

The count starts in Gosport
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 10:13

Here’s the national reaction as Boris Johnson faces backlash from local Conservative councillors over partygate

Boris Johnson is facing an angry backlash from local Tories as the party saw key London strongholds fall to Labour while also suffering losses in councils across England.

Sir Keir Starmer hailed a ‘turning point’ as his party strengthened its grip on the capital, taking the totemic Tory authority in Wandsworth, winning Westminster for the first time since its creation in 1964 and clinching victory in Barnet.

As scores of Tory councillors lost their seats against a backdrop of the row about lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and the cost-of-living crisis, local Conservative leaders pointed the finger of blame at the Prime Minister.

However, allies of Mr Johnson warned it was not the time for a change in the occupant of No 10, saying the Labour gains fell short of what was needed for the party to secure victory at a general election.

That did not deter a jubilant Sir Keir from proclaiming clear evidence of a Labour revival following its crushing defeat in the 2019 general election.

‘This is a big turning point for us,’ he told cheering supporters in Barnet. “We’ve sent a message to the Prime Minister: Britain deserves better.’

Among Tories there was anger and frustration that local councillors were paying the price for the failures of the national leadership.

John Mallinson, leader of Carlisle City Council, hit out after Labour took control of the new Cumberland authority which will replace it.

He told the BBC: “I think it is not just partygate, there is the integrity issue.

‘Basically I just don’t feel people any longer have the confidence that the Prime Minister can be relied upon to tell the truth.’

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 07:56

The Havant, Gosport and Winchester counts are today....

The counts in these councils get going this morning, and we’re expecting Havant to declare mid-afternoon, Gosport to be about 5pm and Winchester likewise. A lot of people will have eyes on Gosport, amid rumours of a Lib Dem surge.... but we’ll see

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 07:54

Fareham’s results from last night

Here’s the rundown from Fareham in the early hours of this morning https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/politics/local-elections-2022-full-list-of-fareham-borough-council-results-from-election-count-3682672

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 07:50

Here’s the full list of Portsmouth city council results

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/politics/local-elections-2022-full-list-of-portsmouth-city-council-results-from-election-count-3682674

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 05:00

Portsmouth Conservatives 'disappointed' as all political rivals gain seats at their expense

Despondant Conservatives have called for change in Westminster after a difficult election night in Portsmouth.

At the local election count in Portsmouth Guildhall, the Liberal Democrats, Labour Party and Portsmouth Independents all capitalised on voter resentment towards prime minister Boris Johnson, making gains in wards across the city.

Of the 14 seats up for grabs, the Lib Dems and Labour claimed five each, with two going to the Portsmouth Independents and another two to the Conservatives.

Read our full report here

