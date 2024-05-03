Local elections 2024: Fareham MP Suella Braverman tight-lipped on Conservative outcome

Former home secretary Suella Braverman has refused to give her prediction on whether the Conservatives will retain control of Fareham Borough Council.
By Noni Needs
Published 3rd May 2024, 01:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Conservatives will be hoping to retain control of the council where they have been at the helm since a spell of no overall control between 1994 and 1999.

Arriving at the count at Fareham Leisure Centre, the town’s Conservative MP said the borough has been a Tory stronghold for decades but refused to predict the result.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Local elections live blog 2024

Former home secretary Suella Braverman at the Fareham Borough Council local election count.Former home secretary Suella Braverman at the Fareham Borough Council local election count.
Former home secretary Suella Braverman at the Fareham Borough Council local election count.

With national predictions thinking the Tories could lose half the seats they’re defending across England, she said: “I’ve been campaigning for many months now with local Conservatives in Fareham and I have absolute confidence in the local team here.

“They’ve run the council here for many decades, they’ve kept council tax low – we’ve got one of the lowest council taxes in the country and there’s been excellent delivery of services, whether that’s new houses, Welborne and new infrastructure, or whether that’s delivery the basic services like the bins and street lights.

“There’s a huge amount of which we can be proud here in Fareham thanks to the Conservatives’ successful running of it for the last 20-odd years.”

Related topics:Suella BravermanFarehamEngland