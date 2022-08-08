Milton Neighbourhood Forum chairman Rod Bailey said it would help give people a voice in schemes, including St James’ Hospital and the Langstone campus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members and supporters of Keep Milton Green gather at St James' Hospital, to campaign against plans to develop green areas of the hospital site in 2015 Picture: Allan Hutchings (150129-221)

‘Assuming it’s passed, the Neighbourhood Planning Forum will have delivered what the local community wanted it to do,' he said. 'That is: an improvement in the protection of local green spaces against further loss and encroachment; greater protection against losses of community facilities; and protection against unsustainable development that damages the environment and exacerbates existing traffic congestion with its associated air pollution.’

The document includes the designation of two campus sites as brent geese feeding areas and green spaces at the Furze Lane sports fields and Matron's Walk in the hospital grounds.

Mr Bailey said a separate ‘land swap’ agreement would lead to ‘significant’ biodiversity improvements to Langstone Harbour.

Four polling stations will be set up on the day of the referendum to rubberstamp the plan with votes counted at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday morning.

‘It’s taken a lot of work and engagement with organisations required to make a legally-sound plan,’ Mr Bailey added. ‘This is the first - and will likely be the only - plan of its kind in Portsmouth and that reflects the fact that this is a dense city with only a couple of areas where this sort of development can happen.

‘The forum was formed out of the opposition to the initial plans that came forward and this plan will give local people a proper say in what happens in their community.’

Should it be approved, the document will become formal planning policy for Milton and will need to be considered alongside the local plan when schemes come forward.

The referendum is estimated at costing £11,000.