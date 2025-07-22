Plans to introduce Sunday parking charges at a car park close to a Waterlooville church has been dubbed ‘a tax on worshippers’ by local MP Suella Braverman.

It comes as opposition continues to plans by Havant Borough Council to introduce Sunday charges at all of its carparks, start charging fees at five car parks which are currently free, and get rid of the ability to pay by card.

As previously reported by The News, Havant Borough Council’s cabinet has agreed to go ahead with the proposals affecting its carparks in Havant, Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth, subject to a statutory consultation period.

One of the carparks which would see Sunday charges will be at Mission Lane Car Park in Cowplain, which is used during the week by shoppers but is largely used on Sundays by people attending the nearby Cowplain Evangelical Church.

Mission Lane Car Park in Cowplain | Google maps

Opposing the plans, MP for Fareham and Waterlooville Suella Braverman said: “This decision is not only short-sighted but risks causing disproportionate and lasting harm to both Cowplain Evangelical Church and the wider community. I strongly urge the Council to reconsider this policy as a matter of urgency.

“Places of worship, such as Cowplain Evangelical Church, play a central role in community life, offering spiritual support, charitable work, and social outreach that directly benefit hundreds of residents every week. The introduction of parking charges at Mission Lane Car Park, used predominantly by the church on Sundays, amounts, in practical terms, to a tax on worshippers and volunteers alike. Many will view this as the Council charging people to attend church. This perception is not only damaging but entirely avoidable.

“I must also highlight the financial burden this will place on those attending services and volunteering within the church community. Regular attendees, many of whom already give their time freely in service to the local area, will now face significant cumulative costs simply to park their cars. This pernicious policy punishes those who contribute the most to community wellbeing.

Suella Braverman, Conservative MP for Fareham and Waterlooville

“Moreover, the council’s simultaneous removal of Chip and Pin and Wave and Pay facilities from its car parks exacerbates this problem further. By making parking payment reliant on smartphone technology, the council risks excluding elderly residents, those without access to smartphones, and people less comfortable with digital systems. This change will have a direct and disproportionate impact on the very demographic most likely to attend church services.

“For a local authority to knowingly introduce a system that disadvantages older residents is impossible to justify.

“Equally concerning is the apparent disregard for advice from your own scrutiny committee, which concluded that the proposed charges would “negatively affect too many residents.” To reject such clear internal guidance from councillors raises questions about the council’s priorities and respect for democracy.”

Five carparks in Havant Borough which are currently free where charged will be introduced | The News

The council’s plans will also see charges introduced at Bridge Road Car Park, Emsworth; Langstone Bridge Car Park, Hayling Island; Gunsite Car Park, Hayling Island; Wheatlands Avenue Car Park, Hayling Island; and at Ladybridge Car Park, Purbrook which are all currently free. However it ditched plans to introduce charges at the carparks next to both Emsworth and Cowplain recreation grounds as it did not want to dissuade people from using those areas.

Mrs Braverman has asked the council why it made this exception, but has not had the same consideration for the Cowplain congregation.

She said: “While I note that the council has granted exemptions for car parks serving sports facilities elsewhere in the borough, in recognition of their contribution to health and wellbeing, it is deeply disappointing that no similar exemption has been extended to a church that has served Cowplain for over 140 years. This inconsistency undermines confidence in the council’s approach and creates a perception of unfairness.

“Practical issues must also be considered. Introducing Sunday charges will inevitably lead to displaced parking in nearby residential streets, increasing congestion and tension with residents, an entirely predictable and avoidable outcome. Complaints, when they arise, will rightly be directed to the council as the architect of this problem.

“Finally, Cowplain Evangelical Church is a valued community institution, connecting with 400 to 500 people every week through a wide variety of charitable and community programmes. That contribution should not be undermined by policies which make participation in community life more difficult and more expensive.

Cowplain Church | Google streetview

“For these reasons, I urge you to reconsider both the proposal to impose Sunday parking charges and the removal of accessible payment methods. A fair, pragmatic, and community-focused approach would be to exempt Mission Lane Car Park from Sunday charges, recognising the essential role Cowplain Evangelical Church plays in supporting residents.”

Havant Borough Council has previously said that stopping all card payments will save the council £50,000 a year, with new charges helping to raise much-needed finances for the council. However, it said it will consider any additional feedback from the formal consultation period.

Councillor Richard Brown, cabinet lead for planning and environment, has said: “Cabinet will then consider any representations received during this consultation period and make any necessary amendments to the proposed fees before formally adopting them.”