"A cash grab" - Parking charges plan for Havant borough's free carparks come under fire as opposition grows
Havant Borough Council has agreed to push ahead with the proposals, subject to a statutory 28-day public consultation, which will see pay and display parking charges introduced at:
- Bridge Road Car Park, Emsworth
- Langstone Bridge, Hayling Island
- Gunsite, Hayling Island
- Ladybridge Car Park, Purbrook
- Wheatlands Avenue, Hayling Island
All are currently free, with previous proposals to introduce charges in the past previously rejected by the council.
Havant Borough Council is also removing the ability to pay by card at all of its other carparks in the Havant, Waterlooville, Emsworth and Hayling Island areas to save money, as well in introduce charging on Sundays and make changes to permit parking.
Opposition to the proposals has been voiced across social media by a number of residents, and Havant MP Alan Mak has also launched a petition opposing the plans - with all five of the carparks where charges will be introduced within his constituency.
"The new charges are bad news for local residents, visitors and businesses,” he said. "Bad financial decisions by Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green councillors on Havant Borough Council have led to this latest cash grab, following on from the huge hike in fees for beach huts on Hayling earlier this year.
"Working together with local Conservatives, I'm opposing the parking charges and if you agree with me, then please sign my petition at www.alanmak.org.uk/parkingcharges."
Havant Borough Council has previously said a public notice will be displayed in all carparks for a period of 28 days, on the council’s website and in the Hampshire Independent newspaper to notify users of the changes.
Councillor Richard Brown, cabinet lead for planning and environment, has said: “Cabinet will then consider any representations received during this consultation period and make any necessary amendments to the proposed fees before formally adopting them.”
