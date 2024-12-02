A new cycle lane is set to be added to a busy Southsea road as changes are proposed to the design of sea defences in Southsea.

This scheme, which aims to manage flooding and coastal erosion, spans 4.7km along the southern edge of Portsea Island and is divided into six sections with Portsmouth City Council set to make a decision on the latest planning application for the works.

The original plans, approved in December 2019, are now being revised for sections at Long Curtain Moat, Clarence Pier, and Southsea Common. These updates focus on flood defences, road adjustments, and preserving key landmarks.

Changes will be made at Clarence Pier

For Long Curtain Moat, the proposed changes replace the original concrete wall with an earth bund.

At Clarence Pier, the new design includes a floodgate at the current access point to the MoD field and a low concrete wall that transitions into an earth bund along the field’s eastern edge.

Plans also involve raising Pier Road, adding a two-way cycle lane on its eastern side, and extending an earth bund from Pier Road across Southsea Common to the Esplanade Car Park. The car park’s current access will remain unchanged.

Pier Road, Southsea | Google Streetview

Another major revision moves the secondary defence line from the southern to the northern edge of the Esplanade Car Park. The plans also include raising the footpath between Pier Road and the car park and reconfiguring the Southsea Common Play Area.

Finally, the grade II-listed Trafalgar Monument, originally planned to be moved to the centre of the promenade, will now remain in its current location. New railings and natural stone paving will be added around the monument.

Council documents highlight the importance of the changes: “The proposed changes by this application would still deliver a key and essential piece of infrastructure for the city for new flood and coastal erosion defences and contribute to the city’s wider economic growth and regeneration.”

Planning officers have recommended approval with 35 conditions. The planning committee is scheduled to meet on 4 December to make its decision.