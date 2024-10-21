Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new multi-million-pound sports hub at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham have been given an official warm welcome to the city.

The hub, which has been in use since for months before the official opening, was brought about thanks to a £4.4 million grant from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation. Portsmouth City Council also provided £3.7m towards the scheme.

It boasts two 3G pitches, six grass pitches and a pavilion featuring changing rooms, a café, multi-use rooms and social space and provides a home for several local grassroots clubs Meon Milton FC, City Ladies FC, Fleur De Lys FC, Baffins Milton FC, East Lodge FC and Paulsgrove FC.

The official opening of King George V Football Complex. Picture: Sarah Standing (171024-3618) | Sarah Standing

These clubs run a total of 120 teams, and the development of this Hub will allow them to significantly expand their provision to the local community - within five years of the hub opening its expected teams will grow to more than 150.

Dean Potter, Director of Grant Management at the Football Foundation says: “It’s a brilliant example of how investment from our partners, the Premier League, The FA, Government and Sport England improves grassroots facilities across the country.

“We know that facilities like this one in Portsmouth are vital for local communities and will enable more people in and around the area to have great places to play.”

Hampshire FA, which operates it, and Pompey in The Community (PITC) will also use the site to run several community programmes, including walking football, Man v Fat, Premier League Kicks, female turn up and play sessions, Positive Activities and disability sessions.

Inside the new football hub in Cosham | Sarah Standing

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of the Council with responsibility for Culture, Regeneration & Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said: “We've worked in partnership with the Football Foundation and Hampshire FA to bring this much-needed sports facility to the city, to encourage grassroots football and enable children and adults to play football whatever the weather in a welcoming environment.

"The health and emotional well-being of residents is of paramount importance to us. We are committed to providing sports and leisure facilities across Portsmouth, which are accessible to all and support a wide range of sporting activities. This is why we are so proud of the King George V Football Complex, built to benefit the whole community."

The new football hub has been officially opened | Sarah Standing

Neil Cassar, Hampshire FA CEO said: he was looking forward to the hub ‘building a strong network for the local community and for the grassroots game’.

He said: “We are confident that this fantastic site will unite members from Portsmouth and surrounding areas under one roof whilst welcoming all beyond the local boundaries to consider the site for their own provisions, events and more.

“There is no doubt that King George V Football Complex will provide state of the art football and ancillary facilities, and we welcome the opportunity to use our expertise and experience of operating three other hub sites in the county to promote, develop and progress this exciting new venue. Working with the collective funding partners, we are positive that King George V Football Complex will be a thriving success”