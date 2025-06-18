New sculpture unveiled to replace iconic marker which disappeared almost 50 years ago

A series of five iconic stone sculptures called the Portsmouth Markers now has a sixth member to replace the one which disappeared almost 50 years ago.

The Portsmouth Markers have been at five locations along the Southsea seafront since 1974 and were originally a series of six designed by the artist John Maine RA - but one disappeared from its location in the late 1970s.

But now, Mr Maine was commissioned by Portsmouth City Council to create a new sculpture entitled Portsmouth Marker 2025, adding to the five markers he originally created more than 50 years ago.

The new sculpture is located on the new-look promenade close to the Pyramids where it is part of the council's arts programme for the Southsea Coastal Scheme.

Artist John Maine with the new marker | Southsea Coastal Defence

Now an internationally recognised artist in his 80s, John said: “The Portsmouth Markers have been sited to emphasise key points along the coast.

"In the Solent nearby there are island fortresses and navigational markers which create intervals across the vast expanse of the sea and this inspired my approach to sculpture in landscape.

"The space between the stones becomes part of the story. I believe that such small-scale interventions can have a powerful influence on our reading of the whole landscape.

"It is a pleasure to revisit the project after an extended period of time and make a new mark on the landscape.”

The original Marker near the lighthouse pictured in 1974 | via PCC

Portsmouth City Council Leader Cllr Steve Pitt said: “Over five decades, the Portsmouth Markers have been recognisable fixtures of our seafront.

"The sculptures are the only remaining artworks from a 1974 citywide sculpture exhibition so it's great to see the full set completed by the current addition as part of today's sea defence project."

The sixth marker near the Pyramids joins its 'cousins' at The Point, Hotwalls Studios, Spur Redoubt, Bandstand Field and Castle Field. Like the others, it is carved from Portland stone.

The commission was made possible thanks to funding from Arts Council England. Read more about the Portsmouth Markers.