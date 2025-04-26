Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major milestone has been reached in the latest phase of the creation of sea defences in Southsea with the ‘primary wall’ now complete.

Work is undergoing to create the new coastal defences along the stretch from Blue Reef to the Hovercraft Terminal with new walls and a raised promenade being created as well as measures to reduce the amount of coastal erosion which is taking place along that stretch.

A spokesperson for the Southsea Coastal Scheme said that the primary wall has now been completed along the stretch as well as the installation of a new pumping station chamber which will help to manage foul water from the nearby area.

The primary wall of the new sea defences on the stretch from Blue Reef to the Hovercraft Terminal | Southsea Coastal Scheme

They said: “We are pleased to confirm that the primary wall in this section of the scheme has been fully completed and backfilled. This structural wall forms a central part of the scheme’s coastal defence system, protecting the area from wave action and future sea level rise.

“Work on the sloping retaining wall near the car park is halfway complete. This wall will support the adjacent highway and seamlessly connect into the new embankment. Once finished, it will also function as a secondary line of defence, helping to protect the inland area during severe storm events.”

Work on the sloping retaining wall near the car park in Southsea is halfway complete. | Southsea Coastal Scheme

The new wall and promenade will match the ascetics of the sea defences already created further along the coastline in front of Southsea Castle, with the ongoing works meaning the Esplanade in front of Southsea Common will be closed until the summer of 2026.

The next steps are now taking place to widen the beach area near to the Hovertravel Terminal, and from Thursday, May 1 a dredger will start delivering approximately 48,500 cubic metres of beach material, which will be used to widen the beach area as well as partly cover the newly constructed rock revetment.

“The placed material will also function as a ‘feeder beach,’ gradually replenishing the shingle along the coast near Hovertravel to help maintain the beach’s shape and function,” a spokesperson explained.

For the latest news on the sea defences visit southseacoastalscheme.org.uk/news