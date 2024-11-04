Work is continuing to turn the former visitor centre at Titchfield Haven into a nursery.

The plans for the former Titchfield Haven Visitor Centre, which was closed in 2022 due to financial challenges and sold, are moving ahead with the new owner wanting a lawful development certificate “to cross the T’s and dot the I’s”.

Fareham Borough Council has received an application from the owners of Hopscotch Day Nurseries for a lawful development certificate for the use of Titchfield Haven Visitor in Centre Cliff Road.

The certificate is to verify the lawful use for the existing use of the building as a visitor centre, flat and offices. The ground floor visitor centre has a cafe, kitchen and toilets and the first floor is a two bedroom flat which includes a terrace, shower room kitchen/living room and two offices used by the visitor centre.

Freya Derrick, of Hopscotch Day Nurseries Ltd which bought the building that will be turned into a nursery, said: “The certificate is just part of the due diligence process for any business and it’s a matter of crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s.”

She said the proposed nursery is moving ahead and already has a waiting list at the Titchfield site. It is due to open in Spring 2025 and the building does not require a change of use.

The council spokesperson said the lawful certificate is not a requirement, but the firm has chosen to submit an application to gain legal confirmation of the existing use of the building.

They said: “The council has not determined the application yet and are carrying out investigations as to the last known use. No change of use is being applied for at this time. The application is solely to confirm the existing/most recent use.”

There have been two public comments received regarding the lack of parking for the nursery but they are not relevant to the application.

The building, Haven House, was built in the 1800s and was previously a private residence. There were plans from Titchfield Haven Community Hub Limited to turn it into a community hub, cafe, and holiday flat after the visitor centre closed, but these were labelled as not viable or fully costed.

Application reference P/24/1306/LU will be decided by the council by November 29.