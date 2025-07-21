Opposition is growing to Home Office proposals to house asylum seekers in Waterlooville town centre.

Havant MP Alan Mak has added his voice of objection to the plans, following opposition already voiced by Fareham and Waterlooville MP Suella Braverman whose constituency the London Road location is in.

As previously reported by The News, Mrs Braverman and some local councillors are angry at the ‘wholly inappropriate proposal’ to provide temporary accommodation above shops to asylum seekers who are awaiting the outcome of their applications.

Suella Braverman, Conservative MP for Fareham and Waterlooville

They claim that Havant Borough Council failed to respond to the Home Office when it was contacted to ask if it was an appropriate site, effectively paving the way for it to go ahead for 35 people to be housed there.

“Our town has undergone an amazing transformation and become a welcoming place to work, invest, shop, dine and play; decisions such as this will once again make our town centres no go zones for the patriotic, common-sense majority.

“This site, in the centre of our town, is utterly inappropriate for migrant accommodation. It must be stopped.”

She has been joined by fellow Conservative MP Alan Mak, whose constituency includes the southern parts of Waterlooville, though not the town centre, who has also expressed his opposition, as well as questioning why the council didn't inform him of the proposals.

Alan Mak, MP for Havant

Launching his own petition he said: “Shamefully, we have been informed that Havant Borough Council failed to respond to the consultation from Clearsprings, the housing provider, and they did not object to the proposals.

“I am calling on the Labour Home Secretary and the Labour Leader of Havant Borough Council to think again and stop their plan.”

Havant Borough Council has been invited to comment.