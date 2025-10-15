A campaign has been launched to save a “lifeline” Portsmouth pre-school that could be forced to close in a “devastating blow” to the community.

The Parade Community Preschool in Northern Parade, Hilsea, will leave “countless families without access to local childcare” if the “cherished” nursery has to shut its doors after 25 years.

A petition has been launched calling on Portsmouth City Council and other authorities to step in and provide funding needed to keep it afloat. So far over 400 people have signed the Change.org petition.

The petition read: “This pre-school has served as a vital resource for local families, providing education and emotional support to young children as they begin their educational journeys. Having a dedicated early years team, they work tirelessly to ensure every child receives love, care, and an excellent start to their education.

“For many, this preschool has been a lifeline in times of struggle, offering not only schooling but also support for special educational needs (SEN) and guidance through life's challenges.

“Tragically, due to a lack of funding and resources, The Parade Community Preschool now faces closure. The early years education sector has been hit hard across the UK, but the loss of this preschool would be a devastating blow to our community. The UK faces a national crisis with underfunded early years education, leaving many parents struggling to find affordable, quality preschool options.”

It added: “Closing this preschool will leave countless families without access to local childcare, and children deprived of a nurturing environment tailor-made for their growth and success. The closure represents more than the loss of a school; it is the erosion of the longstanding relationships and community spirit that characterize Portsmouth.

“We must act quickly to save The Parade Community Preschool. We call upon Portsmouth City Council and all relevant authorities to provide the necessary funding and resources to keep this vital institution open. It is essential that we collectively recognize the importance of preserving spaces that support our children’s wellbeing and development.”

To sign the petition go to: www.change.org/p/save-the-parade-community-preschool-in-portsmouth