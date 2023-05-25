Foreman Homes Limited have been given the green light to build a mixed housing development by Fareham Borough Council.

The estate will comprise a range of detached, semi-detached, terraced homes and apartments, main access will be from an extension to Rookery Avenue.

The application was approved in March and December last year but due to changes to Natural England’s advice and the introduction of new planning policies, it had to be determined again.

An artist's impression of the site

The proposal was originally slammed by residents over its impact on traffic and Gull Coppice, a Site of Importance for Natural Conservation directly east of the site.

Vice-chair of the planning committee, Councillor Ian Bastable said: ‘We’ve seen this one two times before and the only reason this is really in front of us is because to have full regard to the new local plan.’

The development site currently has two homes that will be demolished along with glasshouses and associated buildings.

Cllr Bastable asked officers whether there would be ‘consideration or conditions about possible reuse of materials’ from the demolished homes.

Peter Kneen, principal planner, said the reuse of materials isn’t normally considered ‘unless those materials are of a particular quality’ but that it could be discussed with the applicant.

Cllr Nick Walker, chairman of the planning committee, said the buildings don’t represent anything that he ‘wants to see protected’.

‘Perhaps the tiles on the roof maybe but the brickwork will never come down,’ he added.

‘I’m interested to see that after all these years if there is something we can pursue because there is too much of a hurry these days to just flatten these buildings, load them on a truck up the dump – nothing ever gets used again.’