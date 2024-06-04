Southsea sea defences: Plans to make 'robust' repairs to swing benches which have been broken
Chains holding the bottom of the swing to the ground, which ensures the only gently swing, have been damaged despite only opening to the public less than two weeks ago.
However the Southsea Coastal Scheme team has promised repairs are taking taking place in a bit to prevent a repeat. A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of this and there are plans to replace the chains with a more robust solution this week.”
The swing chairs are just one of a number of fantastic features which can be found along the latest stretch of sea defences and promenade linking the area from the Blue Reef Aquarium to the Pyramids.
Other highlights include seating areas, boulders gardens, and the Theatre of the Sea which wraps around the front of Southsea Castle.
