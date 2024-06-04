Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans are in place to make ‘robust’ repairs to a swing chair along the new Southsea sea defences after damage was caused to them.

Chains holding the bottom of the swing to the ground, which ensures the only gently swing, have been damaged despite only opening to the public less than two weeks ago.

The chains for the swing benches behind the bandstand in Southsea have been broken

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the Southsea Coastal Scheme team has promised repairs are taking taking place in a bit to prevent a repeat. A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of this and there are plans to replace the chains with a more robust solution this week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The swing chairs are just one of a number of fantastic features which can be found along the latest stretch of sea defences and promenade linking the area from the Blue Reef Aquarium to the Pyramids.