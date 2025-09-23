Plans have been unveiled to build 90 new homes on the site of a former electricity board in Havant.

If approved, the land in Bartons Road to the west of Westleigh Park will be transformed into 90 homes, ranging from one to four-bedroom dwellings of which 46 will be classed as affordable housing through a mixture of rented homes and shared ownership.

The proposed houses are mostly all two-storey in form similar to the majority of the neighbouring dwellings along Bartons Road, the application said. However there are some 2.5 storey dwellings, alongside a 4 storey apartment block.

Old SSE site in Bartons Road, Havant | Google maps

The site was formerly occupied by Scottish and Southern Electricity , which included a large three storey office building, before the site was demolished in 2016.

Previous proposals for 175 apartments at the site were refused in October 2022 on the grounds of the absence of affordable housing, the high density of the proposal and of a scale that does not reflect the character of the surrounding area.

However, the applicant is hopeful that the new plans will be successful, with the site already earmarked for housing.

Artist's impression of proposed housing at the site of the old SSE site in Bartons Road, Havant | via HBC planning portal

The application said: “The proposed development seeks to bring forward the comprehensive redevelopment of the site for residential use, delivering housing which contributes towards Havant Borough Council’s acute housing need across all tenures by facilitating the regeneration of a brownfield site in a sustainable location.”

It said that some parking and local transport links are also proposed.

