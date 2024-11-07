A councillor plans to argue for stricter HMO rules in Portsmouth after claiming he and colleagues were misled.

Councillor George Madgwick, leader of the Portsmouth Independent Party, will raise residents’ concerns about the increase in houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) with the planning inspectorate as the council’s local plan undergoes review.

At present, new HMO applications are limited to 10 percent of homes within a 50m radius. However, back in February, PIP councillor Russell Simpson proposed tightening this threshold to 5 percent in the council’s local plan.

“When the ‘draft local plan’ was approved by full council in May, we were led to believe it was indeed a ‘draft’,” Cllr Madgwick said. He explained that PIP had intended to propose a change to reduce the HMO threshold.

Plans for another HMO in Shadwell Road were recently approved despite concerns over parking

He said that despite advice that only minor amendments could be made, he proceeded to submit a proposed change from 10 to five per cent, which was rejected as a major amendment. He then threatened a judicial review, garnering support from 13 councillors. But following negotiations, he was allowed to submit the amendment for consideration by the Planning Inspectorate alongside the final plan.

Cllr Madgwick is hopeful the inspector will support the 5 percent threshold, citing Portsmouth’s unique status as “the only island city in the UK with three roads on and off the island” and pressures from high population density. “We are unique, and for that reason, we should be given a policy that reflects our unique situation,” he said.

Cllr Russell Simpson added the lower threshold is something PIP “have been fighting for over two years”.

“Residents have been ignored by the national parties for years concerning HMOs. Councillors from the last government didn’t even lobby for change while they had the influence and was in power.

“The local plan has now been submitted, there are no more chances, no more opportunities, the deadline has passed. We were the only party in Portsmouth that made an amendment.

“I believe there is a chance the government inspector will consider a 5 per cent rule, we are the only city island in the UK and one of the most densely populated. Family homes have to be protected at all costs.”