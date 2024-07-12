Long-forgotten basketball court in Portsmouth to be regenerated after being left untouched for decades
The playing area near the Nuffield Health Centre and Mountbatten Centre in Hilsea is set to be regenerated. A new 3x3 court with a fresh tarmacked surface, hoops and fencing will be created. A new entrance will also be set up so people can walk to the court via The Memorial Garden in Northern Parade near the Bowls Club.
Councillor Russell Simpson, of Hilsea ward, said £60,000 will be spent to improve the court, which has remained unaltered for 30 years. He told The News: “This Hilsea basketball court has been the same for decades. It hasn’t had that much love and care, and is cut off from the main road.
“We’re connecting the Mountbatten Centre and Northern Parade a bit more than it has been. It will be a real addition to the community once it’s complete.” The Portsmouth Independents Party councillor added that the facility will be up to national competition standards, with the council working alongside Basketball England
The new entrance will be widened for disabled access. Cllr Simpson said he hopes new lighting will be installed, but it’s “50/50” due to the where the electrical mains are. CCTV cameras are due to be put up to make the area safer and deter anti-social behaviour.
Cllr Simpson believes the court has seen less people use it since it has been left for so long. He added: “If you look at the hoops, they’re not in great condition, but it is very urban and suits street basketball. It is quite hidden, but people do use it and once it has been regenerated, it will look really nice and have the right amount of exposure for people to go to it.
“It’s really exciting as it is in line with other things which will be created around Hilsea.” The scheme is due to be completed this Autumn. It is the latest social infrastructure project in the north of the city. The local authority is revamping the pool and wider facilities at Hilsea Lido, with the facility expected to be reopened in 2025 in time for its 90th birthday.
Portsmouth is a home to basketball stars which compete internationally. Paulsgrove residents Maddie Martin and Jade Atkin have been selected to represent Team GB with the women’s wheelchair basketball Paralympic team. Cllr Simpson believes the project will encourage more people to take part in sport in the future.
“It enables people of all ages to come and play the sport that they love, and we’ve lost that over the years,” he added. “Hilsea has improved a lot in the leisure sector, but it has come with a price tag. This is free.”
