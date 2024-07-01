Hilsea lido project

The Hilsea Lido car park will be closed for two days this week for the regeneration project to progress, the council has said.

Deliveries needed for the regeneration project will prohibit residents from using the Lido car park on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 2 and 3).

Portsmouth City Council has said the closure will ensure the large delivery vehicles can move in and out of the London Road site without damaging other parked vehicles or causing injury. It added that a section of the car park will remain closed after the deliveries have finished for site offices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilsea lido project

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an online post, a council spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry to have to do this, but because of the limited amount of space available at the site, it is the only option we have to ensure that we can crack on and get this exciting project finished, ready for the lido’s 90th anniversary next year.

“As soon as the work has been completed, the car park will be restored to its original size. In the meantime, we’d encourage people to use public transport to reach the attractions around the Hilsea Lido site, with many major bus routes stopping nearby.”

The project is being developed as part of the Hilsea Lines project in the north of the city, the project has been funded through the government’s Levelling Up fund. The aim is to rejuvenate the Lido, which has been closed since 2022 due to its ageing infrastructure. The council has been working with consultants and contractors to plan the complex project into fruition, work has since started on the site.