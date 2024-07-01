Hilsea Lido carpark to be closed as part of revamp work for deliveries - dates when it will be closed
Deliveries needed for the regeneration project will prohibit residents from using the Lido car park on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 2 and 3).
Portsmouth City Council has said the closure will ensure the large delivery vehicles can move in and out of the London Road site without damaging other parked vehicles or causing injury. It added that a section of the car park will remain closed after the deliveries have finished for site offices.
In an online post, a council spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry to have to do this, but because of the limited amount of space available at the site, it is the only option we have to ensure that we can crack on and get this exciting project finished, ready for the lido’s 90th anniversary next year.
“As soon as the work has been completed, the car park will be restored to its original size. In the meantime, we’d encourage people to use public transport to reach the attractions around the Hilsea Lido site, with many major bus routes stopping nearby.”
The project is being developed as part of the Hilsea Lines project in the north of the city, the project has been funded through the government’s Levelling Up fund. The aim is to rejuvenate the Lido, which has been closed since 2022 due to its ageing infrastructure. The council has been working with consultants and contractors to plan the complex project into fruition, work has since started on the site.
The build stage will see new pipework installed in deep trenches, the restoration of the pool and surrounding area and new modular changing units. The project is due to be completed in 2025 and will be open to the public in the summer season. The council also secured additional levelling-up funding for artists to create an 80-metre-long wall of art along the hoardings of the Lido.
